A woman in Miramar lost nearly everything when her home was badly damaged by a fire. She also had to find a new place to live – since repairs have been going on for over a year. This whole time, her water has been turned off, but the bill kept coming. So she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Sandra Epps: “It was the worst thing ever because I didn’t understand. I couldn’t put it together.”

Sandra Epps didn’t know what to do when she came home and found her Miramar house on fire.

Brandon Beyer: “How bad was the damage?”

Sandra Epps: “It was bad.”

That was a year and a half ago. Investigators think the fire started in the attic.

Sandra Epps: “I’m thinking that it happened over here somewhere.”

Thankfully, no one was injured, and she had insurance because the house had to be gutted.

Brandon Beyer: “Whose room is this?”

Sandra Epps: “This is my room.”

With all the repairs going on – and no one living here – utilities have been shut off.

There’s no power or water, yet all this time, Sandra’s been getting a water bill. Nearly $90 a month.

Sandra Epps: “It just kept going high, high, high, high.”

Climbed to nearly $1,000, and no one could find a leak.

Sandra Epps: “We couldn’t find it. I don’t understand it. I would like to see that bill go away.”

Howard, her water has been turned off for more than a year. Can the city charge you for water you’re not using?

Howard Finkelstein: “Most cities have laws that allow you to reduce your water bill if you suffer a catastrophic event or your house is going to be vacant for an extended period of time. Each city is different. In Miramar, after 60 days, you can apply to have it significantly reduced or eliminated.”

We reached out to the City of Miramar, and it’s good news for Sandra.

They told us: “all utility services were inactivated” and “no additional billing is occurring.”

Best of all, the account “reflects a zero balance.”

Sandra Epps: “Whooo hallelujah. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus.”

Her house still has a ways to go before Sandra can move back in, but at least she’s not getting charged for water she’s not using.

Sandra Epps: “I’m so glad that my son called Help Me Howard. Thank you, Jesus.”

Something else Sandra can do: when you suffer a catastrophic event, and your house is damaged or destroyed, that brings the value of your property down, and you can temporarily apply to have your taxes reduced.

You’ve got a problem? Need a hand? Below is how you reach us. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

