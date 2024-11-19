A trip to the Holy Land for some South Florida Parishioners was canceled after the war broke out in Israel. But they lost more than just the opportunity to go, they lost thousands of dollars. Legally, do you lose your money for a trip if a war happens to break out? It’s Help Me Howard With Patrick Fraser.

Hobbies. Some people love biking or basketball, boating or in Carol’s case, getaways.

Carol Chisholm: “I love to travel. I’ve been all over the world and it’s one of my favorite hobbies.”

All over the United States, from Italy to Ireland, from China to Spain.

Carol Chisholm: “I like to see the cultures. I like to see the people.

Then in 2023, she got a chance to take another trip.

Carol Chisholm: “My church, that’s right here in Pompano, San Gabriel Parish, was having a trip to the Holy Land and Rome.”

It was organized by a group called Nativity Pilgrimage, out of Texas.

Carol paid the $4,300 to visit the Holy Land, then two weeks before they were supposed to leave, Hamas invaded Israel.

Carol Chisholm: “And, of course, we knew we weren’t able to go. It was bombed out over there. We could see that on TV.”

Carol contacted the travel group to try to get her money back.

Carol Chisholm: “They never would say ‘We’re canceling the trip.’ They would just say, ‘We’re working on it.'”

Days turned into weeks.

Carol Chisholm: “And she would tell me, ‘Oh, we’re working on it. Oh, there was a glitch with the airlines.'”

Months turned into the next year.

Carol Chisholm: “On June 4th, ‘The CEO is out of the office this week. He’s coming back and he’ll sign the checks and you’ll get your refund check.’ Here we are and nothing.”

The company said they would put her $4,300 toward another trip.

Carol said no. She wanted her money back.

After that, she said, they quit responding to her.

Carol Chisholm: “It’s very frustrating and nothing has been done. Nothing has been offered. No refund, nothing.”

Carol was excited about a trip to the Holy Land. She never thought she would end up feeling like holy, uh, heck.

Carol Chisholm: “I feel very disappointed in the company. I really do because I feel like this is like a pilgrimage.”

Well, Howard, legally, how does the law view a trip canceled by a war?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “In this case, the law is clear. Because it was nobody’s fault the trip had to be canceled, it means the travel group has to return each customer’s money. When they don’t return it immediately, it’s a breach of contract and a year later is not immediately.”

We checked Broward’s court records and saw that some customers had to sue Nativity Pilgrimage to get their money back from the trip.

I went back and forth with Nativity Pilgrimage, one time they said they would send the money.

They didn’t.

Another time, they said they were waiting to get Carol’s entire $4,000 before refunding her money.

I said Carol had agreed to take what they had and they then sent her a check for $2,636.

Patrick Fraser: “Are you glad you called us?”

Carol Chisholm: “I am certainly glad. I knew, because I’ve watched you for so many years on TV, that I knew that you would get right to the bottom of it.”

The travel group still owes Carol about $1,400 dollars, and she is not giving up getting that either.

Carol Chisholm: “I hope so. With Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.”

Patrick Fraser: “Keep trying.”

Carol Chisholm: “I know.”

We won’t give up, Carol.

And should Carol have taken about two-thirds of the money while fighting for the last third or wait to get it all at one time, get what you can, while you can, while we work to get the rest.

