(WSVN) - He is a Vietnam veteran selling memorabilia near the Veterans Affairs hospital — until the county said, “You can’t sell on county property.” Or can he? It’s why he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

The Vietnam War. The men and women who fought there sacrificed so much and received so little gratitude when they returned.

Eric Rollins, Vietnam vet: “Well, my service gets a little colorful.”

Eric Rollins did two tours in the jungle.

Eric Rollins: “I joined Her Majesty’s Royal Australian Army. I went to Vietnam with them, spent 13 months in the jungle, came back and joined the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps sent me to Vietnam.”

Eric should be retired by now but decided he wanted to make a little money and, at the same time, meet fellow veterans.

Eric Rollins: “The market here is perfect for veterans’ materials.”

Eric set up a table across the street from the VA Hospital in Miami near the Metrorail Station.

Eric Rollins: “I started with a couple of boxes of hat pins, and it kind of grew.”

For three years, Eric sat in this spot on the sidewalk, not blocking anyone as he sold his Vietnam memorabilia and caps from the various military branches.

And, of course, he met the men and women who served our country.

Eric Rollins: “Most of the veterans going in for outpatient come past me. They see me, they see what I got, ‘Oh, I’ve been looking for that hat.’ I get to interact with fellow veterans, and we swap stories, sometimes war stories.”

Eric was not the only vendor. Several people were near him and across the street. And, for three years, the Vietnam vet made friends and a few dollars each day.

Eric Rollins: ‘By net, I do $50 a day, $60 a day.”

And then he got a visitor.

Eric Rollins: “One day, a code enforcement agent came by. She gave me the orders that I can’t set up in this corner anymore.”

Eric countered that he had a county permit, was on county property, and like all the other vendors, was not hurting anyone.

That brought the police.

Eric Rollins: “Two of the finest of Miami-Dade Police came by. They were very polite and very professional. They were not confrontational at all. They told me, ‘You got to leave.'”

Eric says, if he moves his business, he’s doomed because he needs to be near the VA.

Eric Rollins: “Because of the nature of my product, this is the only place it will work, because Veterans Hospital is across the street.”

Well, Howard, Eric has a vendor’s permit. Can the county block him from selling in a public area?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes, and here’s why. The law says no person can set up a private business on the public right of way on city or county property. However, two things here. Miami-Dade County can grant the vendor permission to sell his mementos or just look the other way and focus on more important violations.”

Turns out Miami-Dade County gave vendors temporary access to sell here 10 years ago.

And the county wanted to make it legal for people like Eric to sell here permanently. But a Miami-Dade County spokesperson told us their attorney said, “The area in question is considered Right-of-Way, and as such, a permit to conduct business in that area cannot be issued.”

Howard, of course, disagrees.

Eric is now gone from this corner and says the decision by someone with Miami-Dade County to ban the vendors has ended his days of meeting vets and making a few dollars.

Eric Rollins: “Then I’m out of business. Flat out, this is the only place I can sell.”

Now, governments say they do this because they don’t want to set a precedent, but for years they did allow it. It’s a reminder of the enormous power a government agency or one government employee has over people. Who knows? Maybe someone at Miami-Dade County will change their mind and let Eric stay.

