(WSVN) - He ordered a food delivery. It was dropped at his doorstep, and the driver took a picture to prove it … but then, it wasn’t delivered. It doesn’t make sense, so let’s bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to clear it all up.

Michael is a single guy who collects and cooks. Collects Funko Pops.

Michael Jacobs: “Definitely over, probably a hundred, I would imagine.”

And likes being in the kitchen.

Michael Jacobs: “I do cook quite often, pretty much like three or four times a week.”

But Michael is busy at work and can’t cook every day.

Michael Jacobs: “No, definitely not every day. Some days I definitely have to order out.”

His go-to delivery? Uber Eats, which is what he did for lunch one day.

Michael Jacobs: “Yeah, they delivered it here.”

Sort of. Let’s go to the cameras.

Here is the driver bringing Michael’s sandwiches. He puts the bag down, steps back and takes a picture.

Then watch this. He walks up to the food and picks it up.

Michael Jacobs: “He’s gone. He left with it. ‘He’s supposed to leave it,’ I thought.”

Michael had a second camera recording the delivery dropoff and takeoff.

Michael Jacobs: “This is outrageous. How can you take someone’s food? I was depending on it; I needed to eat.”

Michael had paid $32 dollars for the two subs. He contacted Uber to get his money back.

Michael Jacobs: “They said they had called the driver, and he said he did not have my food, but it has been delivered. Technically it was, but he left with it.”

Michael tried to send Uber the video to show the driver taking his sandwiches. He says their system would only allow him to send one picture, which didn’t show much of anything.

But Michael says an Uber rep did make a promise about their driver.

Michael Jacobs: “They told me he will not be matched with me again personally. Outrageous, in my opinion, how someone can clearly not do their job and keep their job.”

A driver took Michael’s food. Uber took his money and won’t return it.

Michael Jacobs: “That’s why I had to call you. I didn’t know what else to do. It’s ridiculous that they allow this kind of thing.”

Uber says their driver’s picture shows he delivered the food. Michael’s videos show he also took it.

Seems simple, Howard … or is it?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Legally, this is an easy one. Companies rely on the picture their employees take to prove the delivery was made, but in this case, Michael’s video tells the entire story and shows the food was taken back. Therefore, no excuses. Legally, Uber has to return Michael’s money.”

I contacted Uber. Two hours later, they reached out to Michael.

Michael Jacobs: “They sent me an email saying I got my $32 or $33 back, and I couldn’t be more ecstatic about the situation.”

After an Uber rep asked what our deadline was, I didn’t hear from them anymore, but no matter. Michael got what he wanted, and he thinks he knows why Uber changed their mind.

Michael Jacobs: “They finally saw the video they wouldn’t let me send. I don’t know how you got them to watch it, but you did. Worked out very well.”

And Uber may have broken a Help Me Howard record … by resolving the problem in two hours.

Now, if Michael didn’t have a video, he would have lost, because the driver had a picture that he says showed he delivered. If you like to order food and can’t meet the delivery person at your door, you might want to get a camera or two.

