(WSVN) - A neighbor needed a favor: let him park two buildings on trailers on his property for a short time. The good-hearted neighbor said OK, and when the good deed turned terrible, the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Lloyd Brown works full-time as a firefighter and full-time running a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Lloyd Brown: “We are the only facility south of Orlando that can take care of eagles.”

Lloyd enjoys the wildlife, but what he is going through is for the birds.

Lloyd Brown: “Those are full-sized houses, yeah, on trailers.”

When a neighbor sold his land, he asked Lloyd to temporarily park these two houses on his property. That was back in August 2021.

Lloyd Brown: “Originally, they were only supposed to be there a couple of months and I see no potential of them moving.”

Lloyd has a long list of texts asking Manuel Dorta Duque to move his houses.

He didn’t.

But when Miami-Dade County noticed the houses, the fines started at $500. That’s when Lloyd called Help Me Howard.

Lloyd Brown: “It’s just not a problem for him to leave them here, and so hopefully we can motivate him to move them out of here.”

Dorta Duque hung up when I called him, but three months later, on a Sunday morning, the trucks showed up and hauled the houses away.

Lloyd Brown: “I definitely am glad, yeah. I’ve been trying to get them out of here for a long time.”

Problem solved, right? Nope. The houses are gone, but Lloyd was fined $10,000 by the county because Dorta Duque left them there for 17 months.

Lloyd Brown: “Because while they didn’t belong to me, the fact that they were on my property meant I got the fine for it.”

When you spend your money rehabilitating wildlife you don’t have $10,000 laying around. Lloyd appealed the fine.

Speaker 1: “Right, all right, this is in the matter of Miami-Dade County versus Lloyd Brown.”

When Lloyd went to a hearing, he was asked to meet with the county staff. A few minutes later he returned….

In turn, the county reduced the fine from $10,000 to $1500 , which Lloyd is responsible for paying, but the owner of the buildings has assured me that they will be paying the penalties or the fines that I get, so hopefully, that will be it.”

If Dorta Duque doesn’t pay the fine, Lloyd will have to, but either way, Lloyd is relieved.

Lloyd Brown: “Oh, yeah, I’m glad. I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad it’s done, and it’s gone on way too long.”

And a 17-month headache for being a nice guy. Certainly the man who brings in animals will not turn away a neighbor asking for help.

Or will he?

Lloyd Brown: “I would like to say that it doesn’t pay to be a nice guy and help your neighbor, but I’d like to like to go beyond that and say, well, I was raised better and that’s how I’m supposed to be, and my neighbor needs his hand, I’m going to probably try to loan it to them.”

Now if you want to be nice to someone and let them temporarily park something on your property, get the agreement in writing as to when they will remove it, and in case they don’t, make sure what their doing doesn’t violate any laws.

