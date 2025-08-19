(WSVN) - She bought a new jacuzzi tub, filled it with water, and was shocked at what happened. Literally because an electric current runs through the water. What happened next is why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Vania has a spectacular view of South Florida from her 51st-story condo.

Vania Fernandez: “When I walked out, it was a little impressive, and it takes your breath away.”

It is impressive and it does take your breath away. Too much for some people.

Vania Fernandez: “When they get close to the balcony, they sort of step back a little bit.”

Over the past three years, Vania has been remodelling her place to make the view inside as impressive as outside…

Vania Fernandez: “So we took down this wall.”

She also redid a bathroom—adding a nice jacuzzi tub.

Vania Fernandez: “I wanted the jets in the back so that when you are sitting, you can have a massage on your back.”

The tub was installed in the marble case, with the plumbing and electric hooked up, and…

Vania Fernandez: “The breaker started tripping.”

The electrician was brought back.

The tub was filled with water and turned on, and it was electric, literally.

Vania Fernandez: “He put the meter into the water and noticed there was electricity in it above the acceptable level.”

One technician wrote “the voltage level in the water [was] low,” but “dangerous.”

Another technician came in and replaced a few parts.

Vania Fernandez: “Not only is there more electricity detected in the water than before, but there’s a leak in the tub.”

With water leaking and an electric current flowing, Vania contacted the manufacturer to get the tub repaired or replaced.

More bad news.

Vania Fernandez: “They say that because of the contractor, our warranty is void.”

The manufacturer wrote “the tub was not water tested before installation, and this voids their warranty.”

The contractor replied “the tub was water tested.”

Vania Fernandez: “And then the contractor says that the manufacturer is responsible for providing a working product.”

And stuck in the middle is Vania.

Vania Fernandez: “All I want is for the tub to work.”

But right now she is high and dry. 51 stories high in a dry tub.

Legally, your turn, Howard.

Howard Finkelstein: “The manufacturer is responsible for repairing or replacing the tub unless the installer, in this case, the contractor installs it incorrectly, creating a problem. How do you prove who is responsible? It’s difficult and expensive. You have to hire lawyers, experts, and hope you win in court, or give up and buy a new tub.”

This took a while, back and forth.

The tub manufacturer told me the jacuzzi “was probably not grounded properly,” tripping the breakers, and added “nothing electrical in the tub touches the water.”

The contractor tested the tub again, said they couldn’t find the problem, and added, “It’s an appliance, all we did was plug it in and hook up the plumbing.”

Vania Fernandez: “So we were basically at a standstill when we last spoke, so nobody was moving because everybody was pointing fingers.”

Then a representative from the manufacturer, Hydro System, broke the logjam.

Writing “nothing positive will come from continuing to debate back and forth with the contractor.”

Hydro Systems then said “Ship [the] tub back to us. Any problems will be addressed, and the tub will be returned” to Vania.

The general contractor then offered to remove the tub for free and the store where Vania bought it offered to pack up the tub and ship it out for the repairs for free.

Vania Fernandez: “I’m definitely moving forward.”

Just what Vania had been hoping for, for months.

Vania Fernandez: “It was so wonderful to see the goodwill and people working together to try to come to a solution, and that only happened after you were involved.”

And the next time we see Vania, hopefully, she’ll have that nice jacuzzi tub installed.

Now, if you’re getting a product that requires installation, if you can, get a factory-authorized rep to do it, to avoid any finger pointing if something goes wrong.

A problem left you shocked? Want to unplug from it? Don’t accept a watered-down solution. Let us leave you feeling sky high.

With this Help me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.