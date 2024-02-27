(WSVN) - He hired an accountant last tax season to do his taxes. He was supposed to get a refund but never did. It’s why he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

For kids, Christmas is the best time of the year. For adults getting a tax refund, this is the season.

Robert Stuart: “I can take a vacation. Yeah, I can put some in the bank, you know, but I’m happy I receive it.”

For eight years in a row, it was simple for Robert. Same accountant, same bank account and a nice refund.

Robert Stuart: “I was waiting for the date that it was supposed to hit my account. Unfortunately, it didn’t.”

Around this time a year ago, Robert was expecting a nice $5,000 refund. When it didn’t come, he contacted his accountant who showed him the bank account the money went into.

Robert Stuart: “Totally different. I have no idea where that number came from.”

It wasn’t one misplaced number. As you can see, the money went into an account totally different than Robert’s.

Robert hadn’t checked when he signed the tax return because he trusted his accountant.

Robert Stuart: “And usually the question he asked me ‘Is the account, is the account the same?’ and I always say, ‘Yes, the account is the same.”

Robert says the accountant accused him of giving the wrong numbers.

Not true says Robert. So he contacted the IRS.

Robert Stuart: “They told me they was going to investigate it, and they sent a letter to me.”

The IRS letter showed not only had his refund gone to the wrong account, it was the wrong bank. So Robert asked his accountant to return his $5,000 since Robert blamed him for the mistake.

Robert Stuart: “He told me, you know, mistakes happen.”

That’s true. But is it true the accountant isn’t responsible if your refund goes into someone else’s account?

Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “The accountant is responsible and here is why. Robert has been using him for eight years and the account number has always been the same. But on this return, the accountant placed a totally different account number on the return. It makes him negligent and he has to pay.”

We contacted the accountant. He wasn’t happy to hear from us claiming Robert gave him the wrong account number and to talk to his lawyer.

We did, and Robert agreed to accept $4,000.

Robert Stuart: “I’m happy I receive it. I’m really happy.”

Howard Finkelstein: “Examine your tax return carefully. Most incorrect information can be fixed on an amended return. But if you send the money to the wrong bank account, in most cases, it’s gone.”

Robert got his money and will get something new this tax season: another accountant.

Robert Stuart: “And I have to say thank you, Help Me Howard, I appreciate the help that they gave me cause they started working on the issue immediately.”

Now, Robert got $4,000 instead of the $5,000 cause the accountant said that’s all he had. Robert thought four was better than nothing. He’s right.

And as Howard said, check your bank account information before you sign the return. Robert is proof the problems the wrong number can cause.

A problem taxing you? Can’t get into the form to fix it? File it with us. So we can deduct it from your life. Couldn’t find a way to put W-2 in there.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser. 7News.

