(WSVN) - She went to a pet store to buy a cockapoo for her other dog. She bought what was advertised as a cockapoo, but a couple of months later, it became clear it was not, and when the pet store wouldn’t exchange the animal or return her money, she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Yonique loves animals.

All right, let’s be more specific.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “I love dogs. Always had dogs growing up. I get along with dogs more than any other animal, and I enjoy them.”

Two years ago, her husband gave her Peeka as a gift.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “He’s my little baby.”

Yonique then began to worry Peeka was lonely during the day.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “We wanted a companion dog for him because we are gone for work the majority of the day, and he’s home by himself.”

Yonique did some research and decided a cocker spaniel or a poodle would be a good companion for Peeka.

Then she saw an ad from a pet store, with a cockapoo puppy for sale.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “So when I went there, I showed them the puppy that they had online. They said it was a ‘cockapoo F1B girl.’ A cocker spaniel and a poodle.”

The puppy in the store was red. The one in the ad was light brown.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “They then told us that, ‘Hey, sometimes the color of the fur changes as the puppies get older.'”

The pet store’s paperwork said it was a cockapoo. The ad said it was 86% off, just $495 plus tax.

So Yonique bought her, named her Pepper and watched her grow.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “Features are getting longer, her body is getting longer, and we’re like, ‘OK, this doesn’t look like the breed that they sold us. This looks completely different.'”

When they took Pepper out, people thought she looked like a dachshund, so Yonique went to the vet.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “The vet then stated that this breed is not a cockapoo, that it is a mini dachshund.”

Their cockapoo puppy appeared to be a mixed-breed dachshund.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “At this point, we’re furious, because we were under the impression that this dog was a cockapoo.”

Yonique called the pet store.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “‘I don’t want my money back. I want the dog that I wanted. And that’s it.'”

The reply to her request for a full-blooded cockapoo puppy: no.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “I felt like, they felt like,’ OK, you bought the dog, you’re stuck with the dog.’ Don’t get me wrong, she’s cute, she’s amazing, but this is not the dog that is compatible for my family.”

Well Howard, two months after buying the puppy, legally is Yonique in a good or bad spot?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “She’s in a good spot. The contract was violated because the dog was not a cockapoo, which the contract said he was. And under the Florida puppy Lemon Law, you have up to one year after the purchase to either return the dog and get your money back or get a replacement dog of equal value.”

We contacted Forever Love Puppies. While Yonique said they told her breed discrepancies were not covered by the warranty, they could not have been more cooperative with us.

They said to bring the puppy back, and they would give Yonique her money back.

She did, and they did.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “I am. I’m very happy. So, so, so happy.”

There were cockapoos for sale at the pet store, but at four times the cost of what Yonique had paid for Pepper. She is now searching again for a companion for Peeka, while also feeling a little sad about Pepper.

Yonique Thomas-Smellie: “Because I did get attached. I hope Pepper finds a loving forever home. I hope she has the best life that she could possibly have.”

We did try to contact the pet store to see if Pepper is for sale. They didn’t get back to us.

And Florida has that Lemon Law to protect you when you buy a cat or a dog. Read it to know your rights before you buy an animal.

