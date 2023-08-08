(WSVN) - She got an aggressive tumor in her foot surrounded by cancer. But when her doctors said we have to amputate the foot, her insurance company said no. She was afraid she was going to die and so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

It started with a small bump on Tina’s foot.

Tina Bakr: “So I went to the doctor and he said, ‘Let’s just keep an eye on it.'”

It started growing. Doctors did a biopsy.

Tina Bakr: “And I was informed that it was a synovial sarcoma.”

Patrick Fraser: “Cancer.”

Tina Bakr: “Yes. Your whole world stops?”

At that time, Tina was a property manager where her compensation included an apartment and health insurance. When she told her boss she had cancer, they fired her.

Tina Bakr: “I lost my apartment, my health insurance, my job, my source of income. I lost everything in a day.”

Since Tina was unemployed, she was able to get insurance through Medicaid. They paid for the chemotherapy that worked on the cancer but not on the tumor.

Tina Bakr: “But it’s a very destructive tumor and it breaks bones, nerves, tendons. It’s very destructive and it grows rapidly.”

Her doctors concluded they couldn’t remove the massive tumor and asked her insurance company to pay to amputate her foot.

Tina Bakr: “My doctor’s office did. That was also denied.”

The denial was signed by an OBGYN. Tina was told to appeal.

She did.

In July, her insurance again denied the surgery claiming her doctor was not in network.

Tina says he is, and the tumor continued to grow.

Tina Bakr: “The tumor has wrapped itself around my ankle. So now it’s too late for a foot removal. Now I have to have a partial leg removal as well because of this waiting time.”

For three months, Tina has fought to get her surgery. Now her leg has to be removed below the knee. Her conclusion is understandable.

Patrick Fraser: “So am I correct in saying if they had approved this, you would not lose your leg, just your foot?”

Tina Bakr: “From my understanding, yes.”

Tina sent me a picture of what she looked like a year ago to show what dealing with cancer, a tumor and her insurance company has done to her.

Tina Bakr: “I’m angry, I’m confused, I’m worried. I just, I, I don’t understand why this is happening.”

The denials have Tina fearing she will die. She has Medicaid. Legally Howard, is she entitled to this surgery?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes, this treatment is necessary. The denials make absolutely no sense because amputation is actually cheaper than other treatments. This is why we created Help Me Howard.”

I contacted ACHA, the state agency that administers Medicaid and I contacted the insurance company.

I was told Tina should file another appeal and ask for a Medicaid hearing.

After Tina’s third appeal was denied, I contacted the state and said Tina wanted to know if she was doomed to die.

It might have been a coincidence, but hours later, Tina got good news..

Tina Bakr: “And by the evening, it was suddenly approved due to some new information that was provided to them.”

Tina says she didn’t provide any new information.

Tina Bakr: “I was infuriated that why couldn’t this have been resolved months earlier.”

But that battle is behind her.

Tina now has to prepare for the long awaited surgery after her call to Help Me Howard.

Tina Bakr: “Oh, my God, yes. I’ve been praising you guys every day to everybody. I mean, I, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Bless you Tina. And we’ve never worked so hard to help someone get a leg amputated. Good luck with the surgery that is scheduled for Wednesday, Tina. Recovery will take time and money, which Tina does not have right now.

She has opened a GoFundMe page to help her and to prepare her for her future; working to help people going through chemotherapy. What a beautiful thought.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

MORE INFORMATION:

Tina’s Gofundme

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.