(WSVN) - He forgot about a credit card debt until he was notified they were going to start garnishing his wages. He paid off the debt but they still garnished his wages and that’s when he turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

There was a knock at the door, a delivery and not a good one.

Artie Varas: “And they’re like, ‘Artie,’ and I was like, ‘Yes,’ and they’re like, ‘Here you go. You got served.'”

Artie was told there was a $1,565 judgement against him from a 2017 credit card bill.

Artie Varas: “I had a friend of mine that we both tried to open up, like, a little business together, So that we can, you know, buy some equipment.”

The business failed. Artie moved and forgot about the credit card debt until that knock at the door.

Artie Varas: “And so I paid it off immediately. Right. So that way I didn’t have to have my checks garnished.”

After paying off the collection agency in April of 2023, Artie thought everything was fine.

Then four months later. he got a surprise regarding his paycheck.

Artie Varas: “Letting me know that they, that the company, was going to garnish my wages.”

Artie told the Paramount Payroll Department he had paid off the judgment. The collection agency even filed that in court.

But Paramount again took $473 from his next paycheck.

Artie Varas: “Pretty much all they said to me was that they needed more information and they were going to investigate further and that’s all they said to me.”

Artie did get them to stop the garnishment but he could not get them to return the money they had taken from him.

Artie Varas: “A total like $985 or something like that, almost $1,000.”

Worse, Artie was laid off from the company. He’s now struggling to get by driving for Uber.

That money he’s owed would really be nice right now.

Artie Varas: “Even though $1,000 doesn’t seem like a lot of money. It’s still money that, you know, can help me.”

Well, Mr. Finkelstein, what are the laws regarding garnishments?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “First, they have to go to court and get a judgment. And then, in almost every case, they can garnish your wages and take your assets, like a car that’s paid for. But once you pay the judgment and interest, they have to stop, and like in this case, where an employer garnished too much, they have to return it immediately.”

For three weeks, we tried to get in touch with Paramount, Artie’s old employer.

They were no help at all.

We got in touch with the collection agency Midland Credit. They were great.

They showed Paramount that they had Artie’s money.

Paramount then returned it in two separate $473 payments totalling the $946 they had taken from Artie.

Artie Varas: “Big sigh. A sense of relief and a weight lifted of my shoulders.”

Howard Finkelstein: “If you owe money, try to avoid a judgment and garnishment by talking to the creditor. Work out a payment plan you can afford and stick to it. It may not be as much as the creditor wants each month, but over time, they will get their money.”

Artie battled for a year to get his money back. No one listened until he called Help Me Howard.

Artie Varas: “Help Me Howard, I thank you guys wholeheartedly for all your hard work and your persistence.”

Nice to help you get that money back, Artie.

Now, if you have a debt, you should pay it, but in some cases, your wages cannot be garnished. For example, if you are a single parent, or living off government assistance.

Unpleasant garnishments affecting you? Want to be paid back? Check with us. We don’t pass judgment, just assistance.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

