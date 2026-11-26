When a South Florida woman couldn’t get access to important medical care over a citizenship issue, she called Help Me Howard and is now getting the care she needs. And since her story aired, more good things have come her way. Here’s this Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

When we first met 67-year-old Patricia Stanbury earlier this year, she was going through a tough time.

Patricia Stanbury: “My life is hanging in the balance right now because I cannot get the real care that I need.”

She was battling cancer and unable to get much needed medical care because she couldn’t prove she was a U.S. citizen.

Patricia Stanbury: “Getting my ID would be a game changer because I would be able to apply for things and live better than how I’m living now.”

Working with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, we were able to help Patricia get an original copy of her certificate of naturalization.

And with that document, she has access the treatment she so desperately needs.

Patricia Stanbury: “We couldn’t have gotten this without you, we couldn’t have done it.”

It was a big break for Patricia. And she was due for one, life has been hard.

Before moving into this house with the help of a dear friend, she was experiencing homelessness.

Patricia Stanbury: “And it just escalated from there, couldn’t get a job.”

She spent years on the streets. She lost contact with family.

Other than her friend, she was alone.

But something happened when her story aired.

A 7News employee working in the studio that day recognized her.

Deborah Johnson: “When she said Stanbury, I’m like ‘Oh, my family is Stanbury.'”

She couldn’t believe it.

Deborah Johnson: “‘That is my aunt Pat.'”

She hadn’t seen her aunt in years when they met to share a meal.

Deborah Johnson: “She was happy to see me, I was happy to see her and I’m just happy she’s now on the right track.”

After they spent time together, more family members reached out.

Patricia Stanbury: “Some long-lost relatives which lifted my spirits so much, these people I haven’t seen in years, in ages.”

Now Patricia is not only getting her cancer treatments, she’s back in contact with people she hasn’t seen in years.

Patricia Stanbury: “Healing is not about taking pills and taking drugs, it’s about connecting to the people that love you.”

Just in time for the holidays she won’t have to spend alone this year.

Patricia Stanbury: “I think I’m so blessed, I start to realize that I’m blessed. People come and do whatever little they can do and I appreciate it so much.”

She has come a long way already, and it is so rewarding to see her progress.

Hey, got a problem and need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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