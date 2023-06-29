(WSVN) - You have heard that old line about if it wasn’t for bad luck, you would have no luck at all. Well, one South Florida family knows how true that is, after a scammer left him with one piece of bad luck after another. But there was a way to turn things around, after he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

You often hear about so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck.

Marcus is one of them.

Marcus Alvarado: “They started to have to lay off people from work, so I was one of them that got laid off.”

Without that weekly check, the bad luck rolled in.

Marcus couldn’t make his car payment.

Marcus Alvarado: “One day, I came out and my car was gone, and I kind of figured that the bank came and picked up the car.”

Marcus had to have a car to search for a new job, so he decided to delay his rent payment.

Marcus Alvarado: “I kind of used my rent money to – used to get my car.”

But more bad breaks blocked that plan. Marcus tried to use his Cash App to pay the finance company the $1,414 he owed them.

Marcus Alvarado: “The payment did not go through; it was getting denied.”

Marcus then Googled “Cash App assistance” and called the number that popped up at the top of the list.

Marcus Alvarado: “So the gentleman had a real deep accent, couldn’t understand too well. Then he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, we can help you.'”

Turns out the number listed on Google wasn’t for Cash App. It was for a scammer.

Marcus Alvarado: “They have told me to download this app called AnyDesk, so I downloaded it.”

AnyDesk is an app that allows someone else to access your phone. The scammers then stole Marcus’s $1,414, and when he tried to stop them, they blocked him from contacting them.

Marcus Alvarado: “Once I saw that I wasn’t getting my money back, I knew it was a scam.”

With no paycheck and no car to find a job to pay the bills, Marcus was told his power was being turned off.

And then he got the dreaded eviction threat.

Marcus Alvarado: “I went to my room, I crawled up like a little ball and just couldn’t believe everything was happening to me.”

A nice fellow with one piece of bad luck after another when the paychecks stopped coming in. A nice, trusting fellow.

Marcus Alvarado: “You know, that’s the thing, I’m too honest, I believe people.”

You can never be too honest, Marcus, just too unlucky.

But, legally, is Marcus out of luck, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Legally, yes. When you pay with an app, if you send it to the wrong person, or a crook gains access to the app, you are out of luck. The app is not responsible for a cash transaction. The only option is to go after the person who took it, and if they’re a scammer, it’s almost impossible to find them and get your money back. That’s why you have to be so careful with cash apps.”

We contacted Cash App, and they were great.

While they didn’t have to return Marcus’ $1,414, they’re good company, and they refunded all his stolen money.

Marcus Alvarado: “So, when I opened my text, and I saw that it was my Cash App, I said, ‘Holy cow, my money came back.’ I was super excited.”

Marcus can now get his car back, and just like the bad luck kept pouring in, more great news followed.

Marcus Alvarado: “Today my boss calls me up also, so she goes like, ‘Are you ready to go to work?’ I said, ‘Yes, yes.'”

Everything is getting back on track, and it all began with a little help from Help Me Howard.

Marcus Alvarado: “Yes, I am so glad that I called you guys, and you guys are great. I’m glad you guys came through for me.”

Nice to be able to help you see your luck change, Marcus.

Now, Cash App provided us with some tips to protect yourself on their app, and it’s good advice for apps like Zelle and PayPal as well.

