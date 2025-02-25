She is struggling to beat cancer and in the middle of the battle, the county cited her for an illegal shed that she had bought. Her question: can a store sell a shed that’s illegal to install? It’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Watching Heather walk is painful. Hearing the reason why is heartbreaking

Heather Glassman: “I’m suffering from the complications from the three surgeries that I’ve had in the four years plus the 20 rounds of chemo.”

And yet most of the time she is upbeat because of her friends.

Heather Glassman: It’s a really nice feeling to feel love and to know that everybody wants to be with you all the time.”

Cancer is slowing her down but to distract from her pain, Heather does something she loves: rescuing and finding homes for dogs on the streets.

Heather Glassman: “Because they’re almost better than people. They love unconditionally.”

And the dogs are why she bought a shed.

Heather Glassman: “So being that I’m heavily involved in dog rescue, I have crates, I have kennels.”

Heather paid $800 for the shed, $700 to pour a concrete slab and bolt it down. Miami-Dade County came along and said ‘Take it down.’

Heather Glassman: “I get this notice that the shed is no longer, is not permitted in Dade County at all.”

Heather was surprised because as we drove around a similar county neighborhood within a few blocks, we saw a dozen sheds in backyards.

Here they have two in the front yard. This is Heather’s shed. The property behind her has a shed. But Heather’s has to go.

Heather Glassman: “And this just does not make sense and it just doesn’t seem fair.”

Heather says she contacted the county from her hospital room after a surgery.

Heather Glassman: “The county is not easy. They don’t work with you. They don’t really help you.”

She also contacted Home Depot where she bought the shed.

Heather Glassman: “Why would you not disclose your customers that you’re selling a product that is not permissible in the county at all?”

Battling the effects of cancer, unable to work and struggling to pay her bills. Now dealing with this shed.

Heather Glassman: “Draining, saddening, burdening.”

Howard, is there a legal way out of this?

Howard Finkelstein: “In this case, no. The county has their rules and can enforce them and a store doesn’t have to tell you if a shed is legal in your city or county. But ask them. If they mislead you, you can get your money back.”

After we contacted Miami-Dade County, they were nice enough to give Heather a two-month extension to resolve the shed issue, but the county told us the shed still has to be removed.

A spokesperson wrote: “Since Miami-Dade is considered a high-velocity hurricane zone, the building code requires that building materials undergo an approval process —- to avoid these structures from becoming harmful flying debris and projectiles.”

I contacted Home Depot.

A spokesperson wrote: “I’m sorry she’s having this issue. It’s advised customers check local city or county permits and zoning requirements before buying a shed.”

Heather Glassman: “In the perfect world, I’d have somebody that wants to buy it.”

If Heather can’t sell it, a friend just told her he would pay his workers to take it away and store it. One less burden—but as she recovers from cancer—another big problem remains: just getting by.

Heather Glassman: “Because I have cancer and I’m not being able to work a regular job. It’s put me out. So the GoFundMe is helping to subsidize my living right now.”

And Heather just found out the chemo has weakened her bones. She said she now has four fractures.

If you can help Heather a little bit, the link to her GoFundMe page is here.

Also there, Miami-Dade County sent us links to show the products approved in the county and a link for you to get help with the permitting process. Check it out before you spend your hard-earned money.

Battling a problem that’s sickened you? Ready to shed it? Permit us to help you build a solution. With this help me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

CLICK HERE TO HELP HEATHER AS SHE BATTLES CANCER

From Miami-Dade County:

Product Approval Database Search

Permitting Assistance Page

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.