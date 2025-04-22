She hired a company to install solar panels and got financing. The solar company didn’t finish the job and she had to start repaying a loan for improper solar panels. It began the longest Help Me Howard Patrick and Howard have ever faced.

Debra’s last name is Guess. Her husband’s is Watt. Making her…

Debra Guess-Watt: “Debra Guess-Watt.”

Patrick Fraser: “That’s an unusual name.”

Debra Guess-Watt: “Well, I figured. Good lord, put it together. I would keep it.”

Cute — and she would never guess what she was about to go through.

Debra Guess-Watt: “I just want it to work because if it works, I will save money in the long run.”

We met Debra back in Feb 2023 after a solar company convinced her to put panels on her roof and found a lending company to supply the $49,000 to pay for it.

Debra Guess-Watt: “They put the solar panels all along here.”

Looks great, but Lauderdale Lakes didn’t approve the work and the solar company called Modern Concepts disappeared.

Debra Guess-Watt: “Because they have ghosted me.”

With the solar company out of business, Debra’s troubles were just beginning because the finance company required her to start making monthly payments on that $49,000 loan for the panels.

Debra Guess-Watt: “If I don’t continue to make those payments, they’re going to yank the house and yes, that is a concern.”

Paying the lender for solar panels that don’t work yet didn’t seem right to me. What about you Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes they can make her pay because it’s in the contract. Debra can refuse and they would have to sue her and since the panels do not work, she might win the lawsuit.”

To avoid all that, I contacted the finance company and they agreed to stop billing Debra till the panels were installed properly.

But it took them nearly a year to find another company to work on the job.

They had to move a row of solar panels and Debra says they damaged her roof.

Debra Guess-Watt: “They didn’t seal it. We got rain that night. It flooded the house.”

After the roof started leaking, the second solar company walked away, leaving Debra to repair the damage. The lender then hired a third company. Finally, after two years, success.

Debra Guess-Watt: “Flo was the last one. Flo got it working.”

Patrick Fraser: “Did you ever think it would take three companies to get solar panels installed?”

Debra Guess-Watt: “No. And will I ever do it again? No.”

And there is a lesson here…

Howard Finkelstein: “Rather than have a solar company find a lender for you, do it yourself. Get a home equity line or loan and get a second or third estimate for the solar panels. All that is more work, but you have more control and will save a lot more money in the long run.”

It was so aggravating for Debra, but now that it’s done, she is so grateful about what it took to get it done.

Debra Guess-Watt: “If I did not have your help. I’m telling you, I know for sure I’d still be making payments on panels that are still illegally put on my roof.”

Glad we could help, Debra. And two years is the longest it’s ever taken to get a Help Me Howard resolved.

Be careful with these solar companies. There are good ones, but we hear about a lot of bad ones. Before you sign anything with them, read the contract carefully and do your research to avoid getting burned.

A cloudy situation darkening your life? Ready to shine a light on it? We may not be electric, but hopefully, we can brighten things up for you. With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

