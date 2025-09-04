(WSVN) - A South Florida man hired a company then they handed him a contract to sign and told him to do it online. He did and that’s when the trouble started, so he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When Hector’s office closed and his job ended, his wife had an idea.

Hector Mejia: “She offered me if we wanted to switch roles. She went back to work and I stayed home with the kids.”

Hector says being a stay at home dad with their children, was special.

Hector Mejia: “Yes, it’s very gratifying, I loved them when they were home.”

The kids are back in school now, giving Hector time to deal with a rental property problem.

Hector Mejia: “We bought it, and we renovated it, and then we put it out in the market to rent.”

Hector didn’t want to look for a tenant so he hired a company that specializes in that.

Hector Mejia: “The credit check, the background check, and so on.”

The salesperson sent Hector the contract, which he read.

Hector Mejia: “We agreed to half the month rent, which is about, $800-something.”

A one time $800 fee. He was then told to go to their website, provide his bank account information, and sign the contract. He did. And then…

Hector Mejia: “And then just last week, they sent me an invoice and withdrew $1,250 out of my account without any authorization.”

The contract the salesperson sent Hector read that the fee was “50 percent of one month’s rent,” which would have been $800. The contract that was on the business’s website said the minimum fee was $1250.

Hector Mejia: “And that’s when I found out the link that they gave me was different totally. It’s a different contract.”

Hector explained that to the salesperson. They didn’t budge.

Hector Mejia: “They’re sorry about how things went and unfortunately, they had to do it their way.”

But their way is not the right way, Hector believes. Instead of paying them $800, he now has to pay $1,250.

Hector Mejia: “The difference is not much, but it’s the principle of things.”

Well, what do you do in a case like this, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “If the electronic contract is different than the one he was provided, the electronic contract is not valid or binding and they have to charge Hector the fee he thought he was paying from the first contract.”

We contacted the property management company. They didn’t talk to us but said they would handle it with Hector directly. He then told us, he couldn’t discuss the dispute anymore.

Howard Finkelstein: “Usually, this means Hector signed a non-disclosure agreement. In return, the customer gets what they were asking for.”

Hector can’t talk about what he went through, but he can talk about one thing.

Hector Mejia: “I am very happy, I am very happy that Patrick and Howard could help me.”

Glad to help you. And Hector did the smart thing by reading the entire contract, but if they give you a different one, you have to read that one as well. I guess that old saying, “You can never be too careful,” sticks around cause its true.

Come in contract with a problem? The fine print got you fuming? Document it and contact us. Cause there is no fee, we’re free.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.