See If Special License Plate Is Available

Many people are collectors.

Some like cats or coins or cars.

Howard Haimowitz collects license plates.

Howard Haimowitz, found perfect plate?: “I had ‘2H,’ which is what people would call me because my initials are ‘HH.’ I have a ‘C3’ from my third generation Corvette.”

Howard does it for fun, but in some places, the right plate can make you rich.

Howard Haimowitz: “Delaware holds auctions which runs into the hundreds of thousands of dollars for the short tags. Then, you can go to a place like Dubai, where somebody paid $14.5 million for number one.”

Florida does not allow you to sell your license plate, so special ones rarely become available, like special plates with just one letter.

Howard Haimowitz: “So there’s only 35 of those in the whole state.”

Florida has a website where you can see which personalized plates are taken and which are available.

One day, as he checked, Howard had to catch his breath.

Howard Haimowitz: “The letter ‘P’ showed available, and I don’t think I slept the rest of the night, because this is the holy grail of specialty tags to get a single digit.”

The next morning, Howard was at the tag agency to reserve the tag.

Howard Haimowitz: “And I said, ‘Will it be mine?’ And he goes, ‘Once we lock it in, it’s yours.’ They took my money. They printed out the reservation, which I have, which is a contract.”

Howard had the proof he now owned the tag with just the letter “P.” The state even sent him a sample to confirm it’s what he wanted.

Howard Haimowitz: “Looked for so long and gotten this single letter plate. Wow! It was really, it was a high. It’s just going to look awesome, and I’m going to keep it forever.”

But forever turned to never when he again talked to the tag agency.

Howard Haimowitz: “Well, we got a couple of phone calls, and you’re not going to get the license plate.”

“Why?” Howard asked. No one could answer.

Howard Haimowitz: “Oh, it’s all unfair. It’s absolutely unfair. I just want the plate.”

Well, Howard has the paperwork to prove he owned the tag with the letter “P,” but legally, can the state change its mind?

Howard Finkelstein, 7 News Legal Expert: “If it was available and they took it from Howard to give to someone else, they cannot do that, and they have to give it to Howard, but if it was what the law calls a mistake of fact or impossibility of performance, meaning the government messed up and the tag should not have been available, then the state can rescind the contract with Howard and take the rights to the tag back.”

And the state says they did make a mistake. A spokesperson for the Division of Motor Vehicles emailed us:

“The plate ‘P’ was erroneously relinquished in our system in October of 2019. The original owner never surrendered the plate, therefore we had to restore the plate to them. We have apologized to Mr. Haimowitz for the inconvenience caused by the error and ensured his fees are refunded.”

Howard Haimowitz: “I was at the right place at the right time. It’s rightfully mine.”

Howard is convinced of that because over the years, the owner of the “P” tag has transferred it back and forth between himself, his family and a company he owns.

Howard Haimowitz: “And I don’t think this is fair, and frankly, who is to say this person doesn’t have some connection with motor vehicles because they have done it multiple times over the past 25 years?”

So what can Howard do? Realistically, not much. Suing the government over a license plate is not worth it, but he will keep looking for a one of a kind tag.

