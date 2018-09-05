(WSVN) - They came from the islands to buy a car in South Florida. They found an SUV, gave the auto broker the money and returned to St. Martin to wait for their vehicle. They never got it, can’t get their money back and didn’t know what to do, so they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser, who had another idea.

Yovanka went on a trip to relax — and met someone who really brightened her life.

Yovanka Ceballos, paid $10,500: “I was vacationing in St. Martin with some girlfriends when I met him.”

He is Sylvester. They eventually got married, had two children, and then in 2016, came home to South Florida to see Yovanka’s family and look for a car.

Yovanka Ceballos: “And we ended up at One Auto Miami with George and Rudy, and they took us to the auction, and we found the car that we wanted.”

One Auto Miami was an auto broker. Yovanka met with two men who said they owned the company and could get the 2009 Mercedes-Benz for $10,500.

Yovanka Ceballos: “We gave the money to Rudy, and George is the one that took us to see the car.”

Yovanka and Sylvester went back to St. Martin to wait for the shipment of the black SUV.

Yovanka Ceballos: “We would wait for the car every week, and every week it was a different story.”

Every few days, back in South Florida, Yovanka’s mother would visit the broker.

Ileana Desouza, dealer misled her?: “They were not honest, because every day they have a different story.”

Yovanka gave up getting the car and demanded her $10,500 back. The men ignored her.

Yovanka Ceballos: “I think they thought nobody would pursue them because we’re on an island.”

Then Hurricane Irma came along.

Yovanka Ceballos: “Hurricane Irma displaced us back here to Miami, Florida. We lost everything on September 5th, 2017.”

And more bad news came from the return to South Florida. Yovanka found out the owners had shut their business down and walked off with their $10,500.

Yovanka Ceballos: “It feels awful to know that there are people that will just take your money.”

No car, and Yovanka fears there’s no hope of getting her money back. Or, Howard, legally is there another option?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes. An auto dealer has to put up a $25,000 bond in case they go out of business owing people money, so you can apply for that to get reimbursed. Secondly, even though this happened two years ago, call the police because it could be a crime, and if someone is convicted, a judge can order restitution.”

I spoke to the two men who, Yovanka said, she gave the $10,500. Rudy Jimenez, who said he was a partner in the auto company, told me Yovanka didn’t give him any money, and he didn’t even remember her.

When I said he was listed as the officer and director of the company, he said he didn’t own it and couldn’t remember the owners’ names.

When I got in touch with Jorge Montealegre, the other person Yovanka met with, he told me, “I didn’t get any money, Rudy Jimenez got it all.”

Yovanka then filed a claim to get part of the $25,000 insurance bond. We checked the court records. Nine other customers say they were ripped off by One Auto Miami and filed claims before Yovanka. A few got a portion of their money reimbursed, and the attorney for the insurance company said there are no bond funds remaining for Yovanka.

Yovanka Ceballos: “They were doing it to a lot of people. It wasn’t just us.”

Yovanka is now going to do what Howard said: see if the Broward Sheriff’s Office will file charges against the people who took her money.

Yovanka Ceballos: “I hope that they are watching, so they know that we’re serious about going after them, and that we are not going to stop. It’s better if they come and just pay us, and get it over with.”

It’s terrible for Yovanka, and frustrating for us that we can’t do anything to help her. Only advice: If you are going to buy a vehicle, only pay a portion until you have the car. If they won’t accept just a portion, say bye and walk away.

A deal left you broken? Feel like you’re stranded on an island? Contact us. We aren’t like many used car salesmen, but we are driven to help you.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.