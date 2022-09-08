His uncle was a sailor in the U.S. Navy and survived the bombing at Pearl Harbor. When he passed away, his military dog tag wound up with his nephew, who wanted to give it to his uncle’s children but couldn’t find them, and that’s when he turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

It’s a dog tag that was once around the neck of Frank Keith, a soldier who was at Pearl Harbor, was with his brother Garland, when they were bombed by the Japanese in 1941.

Daniel Quintero: “Imagine that. War is ugly, and I’m pretty sure he was worried above his family, probably more than himself.”

Both men were Frank’s uncles, both survived Pearl Harbor and when Frank died, his brother Garland was given his dog tag.

Daniel Quintero: “My uncle was the best, very happy. He was like a father to me, to be honest with you.”

Then, when Garland passed away, he wanted the treasured dog tag to be given to Daniel.

Daniel Quintero: “Frank L. Keith and he was given to me over 22 years ago. I’ve been holding onto it, and I have treasured it.”

Every once in awhile Daniel would take the dog tag and clean it.

Daniel Quintero: “For me, it’s very special.”

Daniel was born in Cuba and never got to meet his uncle Frank or any of his cousins, but he thought if the dog tag meant that much to him, imagine what would it mean to the children of the man who wore it.

Daniel Quintero: “So I’m trying to locate the immediate family, so they could treasure it as much as I did.”

He started looking for Frank Keith’s children and got nowhere, disappointing Daniel who wanted to see their faces when he handed them the dog tag.

Daniel Quintero: “I’m pretty sure when they find them, they’ll be very, very happy.”

Daniel wants to see that moment, and so he refuses to give up.

Daniel Quintero: “It’s not easy. That’s why I call Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.”

Well, Howard, legally who owns the dog tag, Daniel or the descendants of the soldier whose name is on it?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Their is an old legal maxim that possession is 9/10ths of the law, but in this case it’s 10/10th because the dog tag was handed down to Daniel legally, so he can keep it, sell it or as he so generously wants to do — find the direct heirs of his late uncle.”

After going through family records, we found that the Pearl Harbor survivor, Frank Keith, did not have any children.

Daniel Quintero: “Oh, I didn’t know that. Oh, my God.”

Daniel then asked to see if we could make sure none of his other cousins, who knew Frank wanted his dog tag.

We found one name, but his phone has been disconnected, and there is no address for him anywhere. Meaning Daniel is the closest relative.

Daniel Quintero: “I’m very, very glad to hear that.”

It’s Daniel’s. His uncle’s dog tag from Pearl Harbor is officially his.

Daniel Quintero: “I could sleep much better knowing that he is going to be with me for the rest of my life. He might be my good luck charm.”

That’s nice, Daniel, and glad it’s all sorted out for you. Now, searching the internet can reveal so much, many sites are free,

many charge a fee, but if you are trying to track down a person, it might be worth it.

Lost and trying to find a solution to a problem? Stop the search and find us. We won’t deserve a medal, but hopefully we can harbor a pearl of wisdom.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

