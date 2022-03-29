(WSVN) - He has a license plate that is one of a kind in Florida, but then he found out many states issue that tag, and he is getting hit for running tolls in states he has never been to. When he didn’t pay, things got worse, which is why he asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to take over.

Robert Reinhold likes the word “retired” and all that it means.

Robert Reinhold: “I lived a comfortable life, and here I am, trying to continue to live it.”

To celebrate his life of leisure, Robert wanted a tag that displayed his favorite word.

For years, he was told it’s not available. Then …

Robert Reinhold: “I finally got ‘RETIRED,’ because whoever had it must have died.”

But now that license plate has turned a nice retirement into a plateful of problems.

Robert Reinhold: “I received this thing in the mail saying that I ran a toll in New York City, and E-ZPass photographed my license plate.”

Certainly it’s a car going thru E-ZPass in New York with a Florida tag that says “RETIRED.” It’s a blurry picture, but it’s certainly not Robert’s car.

Robert Reinhold: “I have never driven it to New York. My car does not have six taillights. The car in the photograph has six taillights.”

Robert would then discover that while he had the only legal “RETIRED” tag in Florida, it’s not the only one in the U.S.

Robert Reinhold: “There are probably 48 states that have the same license plate.”

Robert then started getting violation notices from Colorado, Massachusetts and several other states where a vehicle with a “RETIRED” tag drove through the toll.

He contacted each state.

Robert Reinhold: “‘Hey, you got the wrong guy. If you look at the pictures, it’s obviously not my car.'”

Every state wiped out the tickets except New York, who ignored Robert and kept sending more toll violation notices.

And then…

Robert Reinhold: “Next thing I know, I get a letter from a collection agency, and instead of a $10.17 fine, it’s now $110.17.”

Robert was fuming and had enough.

Robert Reinhold: “I want to do something about it.”

Well, legally, Howard, what do you do if you get a bill for a violation that’s not yours?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “It’s important that you create a paper trail, so respond in writing or with an email notifying that billing state that it is not your vehicle and tag. On many of the violation notices, it will have a box to explain that it is not you. If they ignore you, like New York did to Robert, contact your state’s [Department of Motor Vehicles]. They can contact the other state to let them know that they have the wrong person.”

We contacted New York’s E-ZPass. We got nowhere with them.

We also spoke to the State of Florida’s DMV. They took care of Robert’s problem.

Robert Reinhold: “I will not be harassed anymore.”

Just what Robert asked us to do.

Robert Reinhold: “I couldn’t have called a better group than Help Me Howard.”

We think we figured out what’s going on. Look at this retired novelty plate we found online that’s also sold in stores. It’s the tag on the car from New York.

Compare it to Robert’s official Florida tag. The official tag has room for one more letter. Not the novelty plate, but states sending violation notices don’t know that or don’t care.

Robert Reinhold: “Now that I got it, it’s become nothing but a nuisance.”

But Robert won’t have to deal with that nuisance “RETIRED” license plate anymore.

Robert Reinhold: “I’m retiring the ‘RETIRED’ license plate.”

Retiring the “RETIRED” plate. I like that, and don’t try using a vanity plate to avoid tolls in Florida. If you get caught, you can be arrested and could be charged with a felony. Better to pay the dollar toll.

Got a plate full of problems? Don’t let it take a toll on you. Tag us, and let us chase it to see if we can retire the problem for you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

