(WSVN) - A towing company came to get her daughter’s car. They got it, but the neighbors couldn’t believe what they had to do to get it. What was it? It’s why the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Some people are nervous when we start to interview them. I knew Mary Bradley wouldn’t be.

Mary Bradley: “We got to stay on track. We got to stay on track.”

Mary is a pastor at her church, preaching on Sunday.

Mary Bradley: “It’s a calling. Many are called, but few are chosen.”

After she works all day as a bus driver, she comes home to cook, then feeds the hungry and homeless in South Dade.

Mary Bradley: “Because it could have been me in the situation that they’re in, but thank God it’s not me.”

A kind woman, helping people with their problems.

And now she has a problem.

Mary Bradley: “I realized that my daughter’s car was gone, and my car was turned the opposite way.”

Mary’s daughter had told the bank to come get her car; she was moving away. They said they would pick it up on Saturday.

Mary Bradley: “The lady told my daughter that they would knock on my door for the keys.”

They didn’t show up, but a repo man came two days later … at 3 o’clock in the morning.

Look what they did to Mary’s car.

Patrick Fraser: “Whoever it was didn’t know what they were doing.”

Mary’s car was parked behind her daughter’s car. The repo man dragged Mary’s car out of the way, gouging the driveway, pulled her daughter’s car out, spun Mary’s car around and pushed it back into the driveway.

Mary Bradley: “The whole exhaust system is on the floor, from the motor all the way back, is on the floor, all on the ground.”

Frustrating Mary, they wanted to help the tow company take the car.

Patrick Fraser: “This could have been avoided if they just knocked on the door.”

Mary Bradley: “Yes, because I have the keys.”

Mary couldn’t get the repo company to pay for the repairs and can’t afford to run the repairs through her insurance.

Mary Bradley: “I have $1,000 deductible to pay, and I don’t have $1,000 to pay.”

She can’t afford the cost to repair it and can’t drive her car.

Mary Bradley: “Sounds like a choo-choo train, a big old garbage truck or something.”

But the pastor who guides her parishioners has some words for herself.

Mary Bradley: “It’s a blessing coming to me, because when you do all you can to help other people, and you’re in a storm yourself, God has a big blessing for you.”

Well, before we see what God has in store for you, Mary, let’s see if the repo company is responsible for the damage they cause to other cars.

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Absolutely they have to pay to repair Mary’s car. That’s because the law says you have no right to touch any car except the vehicle you are repossessing. Even if Mary’s car is in the way, they still cannot touch it, and if the damaged car is undrivable, they have to pay to rent a car until the vehicle is repaired.”

Repo companies don’t have a great reputation, but give AFA Towing credit.

Mary Bradley: “Never got a response, but as soon as Mr. Patrick called them, they called me the next day.”

After I spoke to them, they picked up Mary’s car in the morning, repaired it and brought it back that night.

Mary Bradley: “I’m very happy.”

Her car doesn’t sound like this, but like this. Doesn’t look like this, but like this, after Mary’s call to Help Me Howard.

Mary Bradley: “It’s working very good now. Thanks to Help Me Howard and Mr. Patrick, I have a car.”

It was nice to help you, Mary, and another reason I love doing Help Me Howard: I learn something new. A repo man can only touch the car they are repossessing. Now, if it’s behind a fence, they can open the fence, but if it’s locked, they cannot break the lock. Interesting.

Exhausted your hopes of solving a problem? Ready to repossess your peace of mind? Hook up with us, and see if we can muffle the headache for you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

