(WSVN) - She paid her rent on time and got a penalty for paying late. Why? ‘Cause she paid through the new app the landlord wanted her to use. Someone made a mistake. Who is responsible when technology has a hiccup? It’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

There is a handful and then there is a four-month-old, 2-year-old hands full.

Tiera Mosley: “She is at the terrible twos and this one thinks he is the boss.”

Tiera also has a 10-year-old, a puppy, works full time and could not be happier.

Tiera Mosley: “My kids are my pride and joy. I love my kids to death.”

Tiera can handle her busy life. What she can’t get a grasp on is the landlord’s new way to pay rent.

Tiera Mosley: “And it was a week before came to pay the rent. She gave us a notice, saying everything will have to go through the app.”

The DoorLoop App is probably a good idea, if it works and you know how to work it.

Tiera Mosley: “It didn’t work for me at all. The property manager is next door. She’s not aware of how to work the app either.”

But Tiera figured it out and thought she had paid the rent.

Tiera Mosley: “Because they accepted the money and a day later the landlord returned it.”

Tiera called management and asked them to run her payment again.

Tiera Mosley: “She told me no, so she told me that is something to do with the app. They not quite understanding it, she will get back to me later.”

They did get back to her later to let he know she now had to pay $150 late fee and a $25 returned payment fee for a total of $1,750.

Tiera Mosley: “I don’t feel it’s right for me to pay a late fee when I pay on time.”

Then Tiera says the manager called her again.

Tiera Mosley: “I received a three day notice.”

That meant Tiera was on the road to eviction.

Tiera Mosley: “I’m not understanding what’s going on.”

Tiera had a simple solution, let her pay the $1,575 rent the old fashioned way.

Tiera Mosley: “Can I go get a money order so she can have it right in her hands. She told me ‘no,’ she is not accepting anything else but the app.”

But the app isn’t working for Tiera and the lady who has enough on her hands has had enough.

Tiera Mosley: “I want you to help me. It’s not fair to me.”

If only technology was as simple as the ABC’s, but if there is apparently a technical mistake, Howard, who has to pay the price?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Whoever mandated that the app be used to pay rent is responsible for any consequences such as the app failing. In this case, that means Tiera does not owe any late fees or penalties but does have to pay the rent. If the app is not working, she can pay with a money order or a check or whatever the landlord requests.”

I contacted the woman who manages the apartment complex. She said the owner would call me back.

He did not, but he did call Tiera.

Tiera Mosley: “And he told me that he will accept the amount and I could give him the money order. But the next time, it will have to be on the app, which I have no problem with.”

That means no late fees and the eviction worries are gone. All Tiera wanted and needed.

Tiera Mosley: “Extremely happy. I thank you guys for everything. It was a weight lifted off my shoulder. A whole weight lifted off. So once again, I think you so much.”

Nice to take that problem off your hands, Tiera.

Now, technology is a good thing when it works. For example, if someone says you didn’t pay the rent, you have an electronic trail that proves you did and they got it.

Facing childish behavior? Ready to download a solution? Call us. We don’t have an app, and we don’t need Artificial Intelligence, ’cause Howard read a law book once, or so he says.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

