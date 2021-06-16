(WSVN) - A South Florida family owns a whole lot of farm animals, but there are two rabbits with sentimental value, and they now claim a former landlord won’t return them to them. Can the landlord just keep them? Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser has the answer.

Before you complain about how much work your dog and cat, or dogs and cats, are, meet Windy Fountain.

Windy Fountain, missing rabbits: “We have 12 horses. We have 15 bunny rabbits. We have a piggy. We have two goats. We have two baby lambs, a llama, two dogs and a cat.”

Also, Windy and her partner have four children to take care of. Too much, right? Nope.

Windy Fountain: “It’s easy. The animals and the kids all love each other, so I got to spend all the time with both of them.”

Windy had rented property in Broward for the animals.

As the lease was about to expire, she notified the landlord she was moving everything to another farm.

Windy Fountain: “I can say that she wasn’t very happy.”

After a couple of days of work, most of the livestock was moved.

Windy Fountain: “We had the goats and the pigs already moved and the 12 horses.”

Windy took Memorial Day off. Then, she came back on Tuesday to pick up some tables, a wheelbarrow and the last two rabbits named Thumper and Strawberry, two very special animals.

Camrin Fountain: “My dad gave them to us.”

Windy Fountain: “They’ve been with us for four years, and my children’s father passed away.”

Windy says she saw the two rabbits, but before she could pick them up and even though the lease had not yet expired, the landlord told her to get off the property. The police were called.

Windy Fountain: “And I explained to the cops those rabbits were given to my children by their father, who has now passed away.”

According to the police report, the officer asked to search for the rabbits.

The officer wrote that owner of Stubbe Ranch, Catalina Stubbe, said he could not look for them without a search warrant.

Windy Fountain: “And the cop specifically said, ‘Do you have the rabbits? And she said, ‘No, there’s no rabbits on this property.”

The girls couldn’t believe they could not have the two rabbits their late father had given them.

Camrin Fountain, misses the rabbits: “And each time we gave birth with them, they had babies, it felt like he was coming back with them like little by little, and now, they’re gone.”

The officer told Wendy it was a civil matter, and she had to leave.

Windy Fountain: “I said listen, ‘I don’t care about the material things. I don’t care about the tent.’ I said, ‘Please, just the rabbits. They’re my kids’ rabbits.”

Well Howard, is the rabbit like a piece of property? And is it illegal to keep them?

Howard Finkelstein, 7 News Legal Expert: “Yes, it’s not only a wrongful eviction because the lease still had a couple of days, it can also be civil theft. That means if a jury believes the rabbits were illegally kept, they could punish the landlord with what the law calls punitive damages and award Windy money far in excess of the rabbits’ worth. “

We tried to speak to Catalina Stubbe, the owner of the property.

Instead, she called Davie Police on us for being on the street in front of her house.

Police said she told them the rabbits were left behind, that she fed them, that on the day Windy came to get them, Stubbe went out to the barn and found the cages on the ground, broken open with the rabbits missing. She advised that an animal may have gotten to them.

Windy’s reply?

Windy Fountain: “I am a little bit shocked, overwhelmned. I have proof that they were there.”

Howard Finkelstein: “If an animal opened the cage and the rabbits got away, the landlord isn’t responsible, but if windy takes her to court and the jury believes she saw the rabbits the day the landlord told the police they were not there, then Windy wins the lawsuit and the monetary damages.”

And so Windy will have to find an attorney to go to court.

Windy Fountain: “I was trying to avoid court, but unfortunately, I think that’s the way it’s gonna have to go. Maybe somebody will come forward and help us out. It’s a lot of money.”

The kids really want the rabbits their late father gave them or Wendy wants to find out what happened to them.

If she finds an attorney, a judge could issue an emergency order to force the landlord to return the rabbits or come to court and explain why she doesn’t have them. We will keep an eye on this one.

Saddled with a baaaad problem? Have you herd? We can help. Then, let us gallop in and corral a solution.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.