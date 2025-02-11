It’s a house you have to see to believe. Left looking like a jungle after being abandoned for 15 years. And despite years of complaints from neighbors, nothing has happened. That’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

A nice house across from a nice park.

Stephen Hearn: “That’s a kid’s park. That’s one of the reasons I purchased the house. Because of my son.”

And now go from the front yard to Stephen’s backyard.

Stephen Hearn: “A nightmare. The trees, the pools. The mosquitoes. The wild animals, the rats.”

Take a look at the neighbor’s property. You have to move around to see through the growth. Overgrown is an understatement. A jungle is more accurate.

Stephen Hearn: “You wouldn’t know there’s a house there. If you didn’t know it was there. You cannot physically see the house.”

From Stephen’s backyard, you can see the pool. I know—it looks like a lawn.

Stephen Hearn: “There’s grass and trees growing out of the pool. It’s so green, it just blends right in.”

Stephen says the property has been like this for at least 15 years.

Stephen Hearn: “We’ve all complained. And every time we get a new city guy, they come in, they jump on it, and then it just dies out.”

One time we were there, code enforcement was citing the property owner again. Stephen has spoken to the owner of the property.

Stephen Hearn: “And he always says, ‘I’m going to fix it. I’m going to do the roof. I want to fill in the place.’ And for 15 years, nothing’s happened.”

This affects every neighbor near the property. Stephen has a pool in his backyard. But he can’t sit by it.

Stephen Hearn: “We’re trying to enjoy the pool in the afternoons. It’s just a mental battle with the mosquito bites. They’re all over me. They’re all my legs. They’re everywhere.”

For 15 years, Stephen has watched the house fall apart. 15 years of not being able to get it cleared out. 15 years of frustration.

Stephen Hearn: “I don’t even know what to say. Words don’t even put it into perspective. If you don’t come and see it for yourself.”

I can see it, Stephen. I don’t believe it is in the middle of Fort Lauderdale, but legally can a property owner just let it go, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “No. When your property gets to this condition, it is a threat to your neighbor’s health and well-being. The city has the right to fine the owner and condemn and destroy the property, and this should have been done years ago.”

We contacted the City of Fort Lauderdale, where we were told the fines on the property were now over $1,000,000 and that the city was going to send the case to a magistrate.

The owner, Scott Bryan, didn’t show up to hear the magistrate’s decision.

Judge: “I’ve got a note for the record that this property is really, really bad. And its overgrowth is an understatement for it, and I declare it a public nuisance.”

If the owner didn’t clear up the list of violations, the city would begin the legal process of demolishing the property.

I found Scott Bryan in a warehouse area. He asked us not to show his face.

When I asked why he let the property get in this condition, he teared up and said when his daughter died of brain cancer, he abandoned the house.

He added the city was now coming after him for the $1,000,000 fine, so he was selling the house.

Finally, finally, something is happening.

The new owners moved quickly and began to strip the house. They drained the pool to end the mosquito mess, put on a new roof, and started removing the years of growth. What Stephen and his neighbors had waited 15 years to see.

Stephen Hearn: “I honestly think it’s you guys that went to the city and pushed the issue, because we have been complaining for years.”

Maybe it was just a coincidence that things happened after we started poking around, Stephen. Who knows? Now the $1,000,000 fine still stands. It will be settled after the new owner finishes cleaning up the property and correcting all the violations. This is a reminder: government agencies have a lot of power—they can issue fines and liens. But if a homeowner ignores them, a lot of times nothing happens.

A problem becomes an overgrown eyesore for you? Can’t hack away at it? Pool your thoughts and let us leave you feeling like a million bucks. With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.