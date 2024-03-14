(WSVN) - A pastor who was running for city council hired a band to perform at a campaign rally. He paid the musicians with a check that bounced. The band called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser, and what they did was music to their ears.

Damian doesn’t just play one instrument, or two. He plays 13.

Damian Sanchez: “The flute, the saxophone, the clarinet, the bassoon and all the other woodwinds that accompany it, especially the saxophone.”

He is also a singer.

And then Damian crossed paths with a man who is a pastor, who wanted to be a politician.

Woman in ad: “Pastor Dixon is running for Commissioner.”

Heniy Dixon was running for the council in Florida City and wanted Damian’s group to perform at a campaign rally.

Damian Sanchez: “Which was our target to be a social event for the young, for the elderly, try to connect those groups,and plug in his campaign.”

Damian’s band, called The TRAD305, gave the candidate a big break.

Damian Sanchez: “I went from $5,000 to $1,200. That’s how much of a discount I gave this man.”

They performed for three hours, and the political candidate did what he had promised to do.

Damian Sanchez: “On the day of the event, at its close, I will receive the sum of $1,200. That did happen.”

However…

Damian Sanchez: “However, there was no funds in the checking account that was given to me.”

The check said, “NSF,” non sufficient funds.

Damian Sanchez: “In my 30 years of playing music, I’ve never had anyone give me a check that was insufficient funds.”

Damian contacted the political candidate.

Damian Sanchez: “‘I will be a man of my word. I will verify those amounts, and we will go from there. No problem.'”

But Pastor Dixon did not pay the $1,200 dollars, and on election day, he lost badly.

Damian Sanchez: “He was the last place for the city commission of all the candidates there.”

That gave Damian no satisfaction. What he wants is his money.

Damian Sanchez: “I’m still hurting from that. It’s not fair.”

Well, Howard, if a political candidate or anyone writes you a bad check, what can you do?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Writing a bad check is a crime, but the reality, it’s hard to get state attorneys to prosecute, because on a list of crimes, it’s at the bottom. To get your money, send a letter demanding payment in full within 30 days. If they don’t pay, sue in small claims court, and a judge will order them to pay you triple the original amount of the check.”

We contacted Pastor Heniy Dixon.

He said people he expected to donate money to cover his campaign expenses did not. He said he would pay Damian half of what he owed, plus fees for the returned checks.

First he gave Damian $700 in money orders. A few days later, he gave him a $700 check to pay off his debt.

The curtain has fallen on this battle for Damian. Now he can enjoy his music career, after his call to Help Me Howard.

Damian Sanchez: “I am super happy. I cannot thank you enough for all your help.”

Glad we could help you, Damian.

Now, Howard mentioned if someone gives you a bad check you can get triple the amount by suing them in small claims court. It’s easy to do.

Also, if you want to hire Damian and his band, we have included their contact information below.

Singing the blues after getting bounced around? Feel like you are preaching to the choir trying to solve it? Check with us. We will band together to help you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

Damian Sanchez’s band Information:

305-771-3286

damianjproject@gmail.com

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.