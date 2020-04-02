People are Hungry

(WSVN) - So many families in South Florida are going hungry. Some don’t have the money for food. Others don’t have a way to go get it. It’s why Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser went to work to help one family.

He called us and said he was hungry, that he and his wife had not had any eaten in two days.

Manuel Lebron, no food for two days: “I don’t have food now because I don’t have money. We need it now. We need food.”

We headed to the grocery store and bought canned goods, rice, pasta and sauce, some fruit and meat.

Manuel Lebron: “We live off our disability checks and our retirement, but it’s not enough.”

Then we took it to Manuel Lebron and his wife, Nancy, down in Homestead.

Patrick Fraser: “Chicken.”

Manuel Lebron: “OK, Patrick, wow, this is awesome. God bless your heart.”

Patrick Fraser: “Sausage, there is some pork chops.”

As we started to talk, Manuel told us he is a retired Army veteran who has cared for Nancy after she had a massive stroke.

Manuel Lebron: “I am responsible for her life. I am responsible to take care of her.”

Manuel says they were surviving until the coronavirus hit.

Manuel Lebron: “We are fighting an enemy that we cannot see, Patrick. I am a soldier, and I am afraid. I am afraid for the people.”

As Manuel sorted through his bags of groceries, he smiled.

Patrick Fraser: “All that rice and pastas.”

Manuel Lebron: “Wow.”

But as we talked about the coronavirus, he grew irritated at the way some people are treating something that could kill his frail wife.

Manuel Lebron: “The young generation are not taking that serious. You got these young guys on Facebook posting videos licking doorknobs and stuff. You doing something stupid like that, you can come home and infect your whole family.”

Manuel couldn’t drive to get the food handouts near Homestead. His car is out of gas, and he doesn’t have any money.

Manuel Lebron: “Some people don’t have the amenities to be able to eat. They survive on their little disability check and food stamps.”

He says he would have been fine being hungry until his disability check came in.

Manuel Lebron: “Yes, I’ve been hungry for two days because I got pride. I am a soldier. I don’t ask nobody for nothing. I could survive.”

But he could not let Nancy go without food anymore.

Manuel Lebron: “I have to go out and get it. I have to lower my pride and ask to borrow money.”

Now, we have given them enough to last a while.

Manuel Lebron: “I know how to ration, so yes, that’s a lot of meals there.”

As he started to haul it all in, Manuel was in a good mood, a joking mood.

Manuel Lebron: “You know, God’s got a place in heaven for you? A little spot.”

Patrick Fraser: “Tiny little spot.”

Manuel Lebron: “A tiny little spot.”

A quick trip to the grocery store…

Nancy: “I really appreciate you and Channel 7 News.”

Easy for us to do to make an enormous impact on Manuel and Nancy.

Manuel Lebron: “Thank you, Patrick. Awesome, Channel 7 News, you guys rock.”

Glad we could help, and there are many organizations that are doing an incredible job of giving food to people who need it.

The link to some of those places are down below.

If you would like to donate money to those groups, they need that to keep feeding people. If you have elderly friends or sick friends who can’t drive to get food or are afraid to leave their house to go to a store, think about going to the store for them.

It will make their day, and it will make your day.

