(WSVN) - A teacher works over the summer, and when she tried to cash her paycheck, it bounced. What can you do if your boss doesn’t pay you? Help Me Howard and Patrick Fraser have the answer.

School is starting back. Classes, grades, hard work and one happy teacher.

Jahlela Box: “I love children. I’ve been a teacher for 16 years. It comes naturally for me.”

We watched as Jahlela prepared her classroom for her 16th year, but she started dreaming of being a teacher when she was 6.

Jahlela Box: “I played school all the time with my sisters and cousins. I was always the teacher. I was always getting grades. It has been my calling for life.”

This summer, she could have taken a break, but decided to work for a nonprofit that helps children.

Jahlela Box: “We tried to teach them STEM, which is science, technology, engineering, arts and math. So that was my job.”

The organization got permission to use Florida City Elementary School and agreed to pay Jahlela $25 an hour.

Jahlela Box: “For the summer, we were supposed to get paid three times.”

Jahlela enjoyed the kids and her first paycheck.

Then, in late July, came time for the second check.

She took it to the bank.

Jahlela Box: “The second check that was issued did, in fact, bounce.”

Jahlela says she is owed $2,875.

Jahlela Box: “So it’s very alarming.”

And sad for someone who loves being a teacher.

Jahlela Box: “I came in with such high hopes to be a part of this company. I just, you know, I was so disappointed to the point that I had to call Help Me Howard.”

Well, Howard, what can you do if your paycheck bounces?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “A bounced check can be a crime. You can call the police, but bad checks are not a priority to them. Jahlela is a contract employee, meaning, if she doesn’t get paid, it’s a breach of contract, and she would have to sue in small claims court. For a regular employee, Broward and Dade have wage theft laws to help you get your money.”

We contacted the nonprofit.

They told us they have a “stellar reputation,” that they “did nothing wrong” but made an error on a form for an “incoming grant” that delayed it, adding “slow moving grant checks are not received “until a month or two” later sometimes.

And 11 days later, they got their grant money, and Jahlela’s $2,875 check cleared.

Jahlela Box: “I am happy that I called Help Me Howard.”

Now, it’s back to the public school classroom, where checks don’t bounce, and she doesn’t need Help Me Howard to get her money.

Jahlela Box: “They did an incredible job, you know, trying to get me paid for the summer. I appreciate it so much.”

And good luck in the next school year, Jahlela.

Now, if you are an employee and your boss owes you money, file the complaint with your county’s wage board because by law, they can get you paid and sometimes double or triple the amount you are owed.

Waging a battle you can’t win? Don’t clock out. Check with us, ’cause it can pay to let us help you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

More Information:

Report wage theft

Miami-Dade County

Broward County

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.