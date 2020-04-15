Pastor Wants to Give Food to Hungry Neighbors

(WSVN) - Big problems have shown that many South Floridians have big hearts. One South Florida pastor wants to give food to her hungry neighbors, but she doesn’t have a place big enough. Plus, she needs a permit, so she turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to solve her problems.

When you think of churches, you might envision fancy air conditioned cathedrals, but there are other kinds of ministries.

Pamela Smith, pastor: “We reach those people that don’t want to go to church. That’s how we do. We go up to the homeless. Six feet apart, we preach the gospel.”

Pamela Smith is the pastor at Kingdom Worship Center not only filling peoples spiritual needs but also their stomach cravings.

Pamela Smith: “And then, through the week, we put a table out in the neighborhood, and people that want something, they come out and get it. I cook and put food out, and if they hungry, we feed them.”

Pamela has always given out food in front of her home, but now with the coronavirus, as more people have lost their jobs, more people are asking her for something to eat.

Pamela Smith: “We are looking to feed about 200 people.”

A food bank will provide the food for Pamela to distribute, but it wouldn’t be safe right now for 200 people to come by her apartment, so Pamela needs another way to distribute the food.

Pamela Smith: “They come in their cars, like we’ve seen everybody has been doing, put it in their cars and keep going, so we need a place like that.”

As Pamela started looking, she was hit with potential hurdles. Not only finding a place, but do you need a permit to give food away to 200 families?

Pamela Smith: “So we decided we are going to call out and reach out for help because we need help.”

A wonderful idea by the ministry, but Howard, does Pamela need an expensive permit to give away food?

Howard Finkelstein, 7 News Legal Expert: “Under normal circumstances, cities and counties can require you to pull a permit for a large gathering. Miami certainly does, but they can also waive the requirement, especially during a state of emergency like we are in now.”

And what happened with Pamela? We will show you in a second, but first, a couple of more questions.

Howard, government officials are now telling us people to wear masks when they go out, so now we are hearing from people who say, ‘I don’t want to wear a mask.’ Do they have to?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes, they can be forced to, and if you don’t, you can be arrested. The only exception? You don’t have to wear one if you have a breathing problem, but make sure you carry proof of your health condition.”

The counties have said no evictions from houses and apartments during this crisis.

Many viewers who didn’t pay rent are getting these three day notices on their doors sent by their landlords and their lawyers. Howard, does that mean they are about to get thrown out?

Howard Finkelstein: “No, under the current government rules, a three day notice doesn’t mean anything because the courts are not doing evictions. Landlords are sending them out to prepare for the day in the future when the government does allow evictions.”

Pamela Smith: “Seeing this being accomplished today is — I’m excited.”

After we contacted Miami-Dade County, not only did they give the ministry a place to hand out the food, they helped give it away.

Pamela Smith: “I have the county here that’s asking me what can they do for us, and the Culmer Center of Overtown is a blessing.”

A few people drove. Most Overtown residents walked in.

Resident: “I live right here in the community, and this will help me and my family a great deal at this time.”

Food, a basic necessity.

Resident: “It’s like God is looking out for us every single day, so God is going to help us as we help each other.”

Pastor Smith got it done thanks to the county, the volunteers, the donors and Help Me Howard.

Pamela Smith: “Help Me Howard, we love you guys. You guys are like I’ve known you forever. Family! Family! Channel 7, you the bomb! I watch you every morning!”

Some of the people in Miami-Dade government really went out of their way to make sure Pamela was able to use county property, and they helped give out the food.

If you want to donate to her ministry to make sure she can continue to feed people, her contact information is down below.

We are seeing so many people in these tough times reach out to help others.

If you can do something for someone, please do, and if you need help, if you need legal questions answered, remember, we are always here for you.

