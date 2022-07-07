A South Florida businessman tried to send merchandise to a customer, but then he hit two problems: The shipping company wouldn’t ship the items, and they wouldn’t return them to him either. It’s why he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Daniel is in the motorcycle business.

Daniel Sutter: “I am almost 60. I have been riding since I was 4.”

Riding his whole life is fun, but Daniel has to make a living. He focused on motorcycle parts, but when COVID hit and businesses shrunk, he started selling equipment from home through his website to people all over the world.

Daniel Sutter: “And I started shipping parts to this customer that I have in Kuwait. This is the LED lighting.”

In late May, Daniel shipped a Kuwaiti customer five boxes with about $6,000 worth of equipment for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Patrick Fraser: “So where are your packages today?”

Daniel Sutter: “As far as I know, they’re still at Homestead.”

When Daniel checked the tracking, it would show “shipment exception.” Daniel asked what that meant.

Daniel Sutter: “Somebody tells me, ‘Oh, no, your packages are in the fraud and security department, because there have been a red flag. Can you tell me why? No, I have no idea.'”

One week went by, then another and another. Daniel’s customer started to get irritated.

Daniel Sutter: “If this gentleman in Kuwait decides to charge package credit card, I’m at a loss. I don’t have $6,000 to give back to him right now.”

Every day, Daniel would contact FedEx, trying to find out what was going on.

Daniel Sutter: “And I have spoken to possibly 20 to 25 people.”

Finally, he headed to the FedEx warehouse in Homestead to try to get his boxes back. That failed too.

Daniel Sutter: “They couldn’t help me because he says the ones that are locked in security.”

Patrick Fraser: “So you can’t even go pick up your own packages that are 10 miles away?”

Daniel Sutter: “I cannot.”

Daniel is trying to run a small business. He says if he can’t get this shipment to his customer, it could ruin him.

Patrick Fraser: “You got to be frustrated.”

Daniel Sutter: “Mr. Fraser, right now, you have no idea. I am getting palpitations. I’m getting anxiety attacks.”

Well, Howard, I assume a company doesn’t have to ship your boxes, but if they decide not to, do they have to give them back to you?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “If it’s illegal contraband, they can seize it and turn it over to law enforcement, but otherwise, they either have to ship it or return the boxes to the customer. Unfortunately, there is no legal definition declaring exactly how long they can hold onto the boxes before returning or shipping them.”

We contacted FedEx that day. They emailed, “We are looking into this case right now,” and they meant it. A few days, later the packages were shipped to Kuwait. Daniel said FedEx told him they waived the shipping fees and did it for free. They then sent him a letter, no excuses, simple honesty writing, “We truly regret that your shipments were intercepted and forwarded to FedEx fraud control in error.”

Daniel Sutter: “I am extremely happy. You guys could not have done this any better.”

Needless to say, it was a roadblock Daniel’s customer didn’t expect, but now it’s solved.

Daniel Sutter: “Had it not been for Channel 7 and for Patrick Fraser and Help Me Howard, I don’t think that I would have had anything right now.”

Glad we could help you out, Daniel, and I really like what FedEx did. We all make mistakes; you admit it and move on. FedEx did that.

Feel like you are motoring the wrong way? Wanna scooter in the right direction? Rev things up, and contact us to see if we can put together the parts to repair your problem.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

To contact Daniel:

instagram.com/dasuar63

www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-sutter-arguello

motomundomiami.com

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.