(WSVN) - If we told you this all happened in one area, you might say no way. Sued by a police officer who tripped on your property? Fined a million dollars by the city? All of it, and more, happened in South Florida, and it’s why we bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Only in South Florida can you get out of the car to help your daughter unload her luggage and be breaking the law.

Matthew Zifroney: “Popped the trunk, I took one of her bags out, walked it over to the curbside, dropped the bag off.”

When Matthew walked back to his car at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, he was met by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Matthew Zifroney: “And the officer said, ‘Why didn’t you respond to me when I was screaming out, who owns this car?’ And I said, ‘I’m real sorry, I didn’t hear you, I was 10 feet away, helping my daughter.'”

Ten feet away from his car, but the officer said he abandoned the vehicle.

Matthew Zifroney: “He said, ‘Ticket em,’ and I said, ‘Ticket me? Because I didn’t hear you call out for me?’ And he goes, ‘Yep, you’re being ticketed.'”

Matthew is an attorney and decided to fight the ticket. He told his side. The hearing officer’s conclusion?

Matthew Zifroney: “And she said, ‘Thank you. I’m confirming the ticket.’ And I said, ‘You’re confirming the ticket? I didn’t do anything wrong.’ ‘Sir, I’m confirming the ticket.'”

As we watched the hearings again and again, we saw people who got citations for unloading luggage at the curb. Listen to the hearing officer’s conclusion.

Woman: “I was taking my mother’s suitcase out of the car, back of the car and dragging it to the curb.”

Hearing officer: “You cannot leave the vehicle, even by one foot, to take it inside. OK?”

One foot out of the car, even though an ordinance does allow “loading or unloading of passengers or luggage.”

Howard’s conclusion?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “The code seems to indicate that the officers and hearing officers are wrong and misinterpreting the code, because you have a right to take passengers and the luggage to the curb.”

Last week, I emailed the hearing officer. She didn’t respond.

BSO said they only ticket abandoned cars, but Matthew said he was 10 feet from his car when he got the violation for abandoning the vehicle.

Matthew Zifroney: “A lot of people out there that are going to do what I did, that are doing nothing wrong, and they’re going to get tickets. I’m hoping that by me speaking out, we put a stop to that.”

We will see, Matthew. And from the “Only in South Florida,” meet Richard, who unfortunately has a problem with a Miami Police officer.

Richard Garcia: “My daughter said he just fell and went to the ground next to the pool table.”

The Garcias had called 911. Police and fire rescue responded. In their house, they have a pool table in a room you step into.

The officer, Miguel Angel Mercado, said he hurt his wrist when he fell on the floor.

Richard Garcia: “No, it didn’t look serious, it didn’t look serious. I mean, he was fine. He was doing everything else.”

But the officer is suing the Garcia family for over $100,000. Howard says he will lose, because the sunken living room is easy to see, but the court battle is the real pain to Richard.

Richard Garcia: “I felt kind of betrayed. I mean, you call rescue in the City of Miami to come to your house, and they turn around and they sue you because they weren’t paying attention?”

Speaking of feeling betrayed, Denny can sympathize.

Denny Dorcey: “It’s like having a bomb dropped on me. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Denny lives in Oakland Park and was notified the city was fining him $1,097,400 for violations that occurred before he bought his house.

Denny Dorcey: “Petty things like overgrown weeds, trashing the carport.”

The city waited 10 years to notify Denny about the prior owners’ violations, allowing the fines to grow $1 million-plus.

Denny Dorcey: “Devastating, wiped out. I felt like I was dead, but I was still alive.”

We contacted the city, pointed out that since Denny bought the house in foreclosure, that wiped out the lien and the fines.

The city agreed, and the $1 million penalty was eliminated.

Denny Dorcey: “Without you guys, they would have destroyed my life completely. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Denny can restore cars, cabinets, you name it. We restored his faith in people.

Denny Dorcey: “Thank God. Thanks to you — Howard, Channel 7 News and Help Me Howard, man. You guys are like my guardian angels.”

Thank you, Denny, but I think the only person who called us holy was looking at our jeans.

Since Denny’s story aired, we have heard from more people in Oakland who said they got letters claiming they owed enormous sums of money for old violations. It’s not going to be a merry Christmas for a lot of Oakland Park homeowners.

Dealing with some bad luggage? Need somebody to police things for you? Don’t sue. Contact us. We don’t have a million ways to help you, but we only need one.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

