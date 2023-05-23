(WSVN) - He was hired to put together a New Years Eve party for a luxury condo. He put on the party, but they wont pay him, and he can’t afford to hire an attorney to sue them, so he asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to step in.

Parties are in Jonathan’s blood. Not going to them, making them happen.

Jonathan McCane: “I’ve been doing this for, like, practically my whole life. I mean, I was 12 years old when my aunt would call me, ‘Hey, it’s time. Come pick up some chairs,’ you know?”

Jonathan’s family owns La Jolla Ballroom, a well known location for events in Coral Gables..

Jonathan McCane: “It’s the nicest, most beautiful venue in this area. And we do weddings, corporate events, and we have our ballroom upstairs.”

After growing up in the business, Jonathan decided to also try to open his own business.

Jonathan McCane: “I started a new company, Gables Event Design in September.”

Last fall, Jonathon thought his company had gotten a break when a luxury condo association hired him to do their New Years Eve party for 200 residents.

Jonathan McCane: “And we were to provide everything chairs, tables, linens, flowers, entertainment, catering.”

Jonathan said that he should have charged about $60,000 for a New Years Eve party like that, but he agreed to do it for $28,000.

Jonathan McCane: “I wasn’t really going to make a profit here, but this was a really good opportunity to, you know, build my company.”

And then the problem.

The management company kept delaying his request for a deposit. As the party date approached, he had to decide to move forward or back out of the deal.

Jonathan McCane: “So I figured, what the hell? I’ll take the risk then. They’re not going to stiff me, and they did.”

After Jonathan put on the party, overcame the surprises, like 224 guests instead of 200, he tried to get paid.

Jonathan McCane: “Oh, yeah, we’re going to cut the check. It’s it’s going to get approved and nothing.”

When he couldn’t get his money, he couldn’t pay his vendors.

Jonathan McCane: “For example the caterer. He’s right now facing foreclosure because of these people.”

To save people, like the caterer, Jonathan agreed to cut his fee to get the condo association to pay something.

Jonathan McCane: “I basically settled for half like $15,000. I’m like, ‘Look, $15,000. Okay, just give me something.'”

Jonathan could sue to try to get his $15,000, but like he says, a start up business against this fancy luxury condo. Come on.

Jonathan McCane: “I mean, you’re talking about nothing but millionaires that live there.”

So he has no idea what to do.

Jonathan McCane: “Obviously, I feel like an idiot for believing them, but that’s past.”

Well, Howard. Whether you are a caterer, a contractor or a cookie maker, how can you get money you are owed if you can’t afford a lawyer?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “It depends on the amount. If its less than $8,000, it’s easy for you to do in small claims court. But if its over $8,000, it’s complicated and difficult to get the money without that lawyer. However, if that’s your only option, then you have to try to take it court yourself.”

Jonathan won’t have to go through that battle.

We sent emails to the management company, the condo board and their attorney.

They contacted Jonathan again, quibbled, bickered and said they would pay him $13,860. If he would take that, they give it to him immediately.

He said OK. and they gave him the money.

Jonathan McCane: “I’m just ready to move forward and I can’t thank you enough.”

Jonathan will keep working at La Jolla and can now continue to build his new business thanks to his call to Help Me Howard.

Jonathan McCane: “You know how how difficult and stressful the situation has been, and called you guys, and a week later, resolved.”

That’s our goal.

Now, Howard mentioned how difficult it is to sue without a lawyer.

To help, when you sign the contract, put that the prevailing party gets their legal fees paid by the loser if it goes to court. That can give you some bargaining power.

