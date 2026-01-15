Piece by piece, she’s been trying to improve her home, and most projects take years to actually save money for—her latest: a beautiful front door. But midway through, she and her contractor had a falling out and stopped communicating. That’s when she turned to Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Hard work is part of life for 68-year-old Margarita Wray.

Margarita Wray: “I love to work, I love to work. I work two jobs to send my two kids to college all by myself.”

One of those jobs is at a local college.

Margarita Wray: “I’m a custodian worker at Florida International University. I clean toilets.”

When she walks out her front door every morning, it’s the start of an hour-long journey.

Margarita Wray: “I walk, if I don’t have the money for Uber, I walk all the way to 42nd Avenue to catch the first bus. It takes me to Aventura, then I take #3 to Biscayne. I get there, I walk across the street, then I take 135 to go inside of fiu.”

To save money on her insurance bill, Margarita installed new windows.

Margarita Wray: “I put the windows in. They told me I need to put the door in now. The door is not good.”

It barely stays closed. Margarita worries about her safety, so at night, she puts bottles at the base of the door.

Margarita Wray: “Let’s say somebody tried to break in, it pushes it down, it drops, breaks, I will know. The door is not good anymore.”

Brandon Beyer: “You need a new door.”

Margarita Wray: “I need a door like today, like yesterday.”

But it took her a while to get the money.

Margarita Wray: “Over 2 years now.”

Brandon Beyer: “Two years.”

Margarita Wray: “A little bit over 2 years. I’ve been saving. Sometimes I don’t eat. I lost so much weight just to save for the door.”

She chose a custom door, and it was expensive, nearly $5,400.

“I’m very depressed. It’s a lot of money for me.”

Margarita ordered the door back in August and put 50 percent down. Per the contract, she’d have to pay an additional 40 percent for delivery and installation. The contractor made an exception and took a personal check for the deposit, but he preferred cash or Zelle for the balance. Margarita wanted to write another check.

Weeks went by, and they couldn’t agree on a payment method. That’s when Margarita called Help me Howard.”

Brandon Beyer: “Would you rather have the door or your money back?”

Margarita Wray: “Either or, but at this point right now, I don’t know if it’s banged up or whatever.”

Howard, has the door closed on Margarita getting out of the contract?

Howard Finkelstein: “The original offer to do the work expired, meaning Margarita could get her money back, but when she and the contractor again agreed to do the job, that created a new contract that Margarita is bound by.”

We reached out to the contractor. He sent me a video of the door she picked out, still in the box and untouched.

And though he didn’t have to, he offered Margarita a fair deal. A partial refund, or she could pay the balance with a cashier’s check, and he’d waive the delivery fee.

Margarita Wray: “I love it, I love my door. I’m happy, I’m very happy now.”

It’s still a long journey for Margarita when she walks out her front door every morning, but when she comes home, she knows she will be safe at night.

Brandon Beyer: “No more bottles on this door, right?”

Margarita Wray: “Oh my God, nothing! I’m like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Brandon Beyer: “And you’ve got real locks now.”

All it took was a call to Help Me Howard.

Margarita Wray: “You helped 200%. I was having problems, asthma attack, because of this foolishness. Now, because of you, Help Me Howard, I got my door.”

Margarita Wray: “I love you guys. Kiss Help Me Howard for me.”

It really is a good-looking door, and despite those dates not matching up, that agreement that Margarita signed is legit. Out of frustration, they just stopped talking to each other.

Glad we could help find a solution that both sides could live with.

