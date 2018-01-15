(WSVN) - She paid a moving company, and when she changed her mind she asked for her money back. She still doesn’t have it back. Why? You wont believe it, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

It’s the goal of many people to get a college degree. Anna Ashley has done that a few times.

Anna Ashley: “Three, and I’m not using any of them right now.”

Not using her three college degrees because voiceover work is what Anna loves.

Anna Ashley: “My goal is, every time I see a new animated feature come out, and I hear different voices, accents, I just see myself doing it.”

To have a better chance at getting work as a voice actor, Anna decided to move to Los Angeles.

Anna Ashley: “So I booked a company that finds movers in the area. They did give me a good price because I did shop around.”

Anna used her credit card to pay the New York company a $610 deposit. Then two unrelated things happened to create her current problem.

First, her identity was stolen.

Anna Ashley: “Had to close the bank account, no longer had the credit card.”

Anna then decided not to head to California and called the moving company to get her deposit back..

Anna Ashley: “They said, ‘Sure, no problem. We will send it back to the card.’ And I said. ‘Well, I don’t have it anymore.'”

Anna explained why the credit card was closed, and told the moving company, “Just send me a check for $610.”

Anna Ashley: “‘Well, we can’t send it back. It has to go back to that card.’ I said, ‘I don’t have that card.'”

Anna’s reaction?

Anna Ashley: “Absolute rubbish!”

Anna thought about suing the movers in small claims, but doubts the New York-based company would ever pay.

However, she just doesn’t want to let them get away with this.

Anna Ashley: “Because it’s my bloody money!”

Well, Howard, the movers told Anna they can only return the deposit to a credit card that is closed and cannot send a check. Do you buy that?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “No. That’s baloney. They have to return her money in a check or money order, but they can keep the 2 to 3 percent fee the credit card company charges for using their card. It’s that simple.”

I contacted Plymouth Relocation in New York. It was a quick conversation.

They said, “We’re not talking to you,” and added, “Good luck with your story.”

I then contacted the Federal Department of Transportation. They told me they had several complaints about Plymouth Relocation. They opened an investigation into the company, which told them they were returning Anna’s money.

So far they have not.

Howard Finkelstein: “Moving can be very stressful. Check them out before you give them any money or sign a contract. The moving industry has been notorious for ripping off customers, so you need to make sure you are dealing with one of the honest ones.”

Anna’s hoping to get that check from the company. In the meantime, she’s using her voice. Instead of sending friends a card on special occasions, she sends a video.

Anna loves to do voices. Now, I contacted the Department of Transportation about the movers who owe Anna money. After I talked to one of the good movers in South Florida, he is the one who suggested Anna file a complaint with the feds. He said the “less-than-stellar movers” don’t like the federal government investigating them.

And the federal government has a website to file a complaint about a moving problem, as well as tips on what to do before you hire a mover. Those links are at the end of this Help Me Howard story.

Got a problem you want to pack up and move out? Need a way to have your voice heard? Contact us. Fortunately, you don’t need a degree to want to help people.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

How to file a complaint about a mover and tips to protect yourself

https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move

https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move/file-a-complaint

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

