(WSVN) - From a woman wanting her leg removed, to a man trying to block Miami-Dade County from killing a dog based on false information: Help me Howard with Patrick Fraser had some requests for help with very difficult problems in the past few months. Now, as we turn the page to 2024, Patrick shows us how these stories turned out.

I will never forget Tina’s words to us: Please help me get my foot amputated.

Tina Bakr: “Its a very destructive tumor.”

When Tina developed cancer in her foot, her boss fired her. For some unknown reason, her insurance company then refused to pay for the surgery to remove the foot.

Months passed, the cancer spread.

Tina Bakr: “The tumor has latched itself around my ankle. So now its too late for a foot removal. Now, I have to have a partial leg removal as well because of the waiting time.”

Afraid she was going to die, Tina asked us to fight her insurance company and AHCA, the state agency that administers medicaid. We pushed, they gave in. Tina got her foot and part of her leg removed.

Tina Bakr: “How have you guys been?”

Patrick Fraser: “Forget us, how have you been?

Tina Bakr: “I’m alright. I’m hanging in there.”

Tina is now waiting for her prosthesis. She is ready to walk again.

Tina Bakr: “And now thanks to you guys, the wheels were put in motion.”

Racquel contacted us months after mother’s funeral.

Racquel Pitt: “I think its heartless and inconsiderate.”

So did Bernard.

Neither could get alliance monument, owned by Sandy Barany to deliver the monuments they had paid for.

Sandy Barany: “If it’s my fault, I’ll fall on the sword and say my follow up skills are bad.”

It took months of pushing but we got Barany to create the bench for Raquel’s mother and install the headstone Bernard bought for his brother.

Bernard Manuel: “And I want to say that you to Patrick Fraser to help me out with that.”

But after our story aired, Barany closed his business and disappeared. We heard from a dozen other people who claimed he never delivered their headstones. Reminding us of his last words to us.

Sandy Barany: “I am embarrassed. I am embarrassed.”

It takes a lot shock us, but the outcome in Keith’s case did — in a good way.

Keith Smith: “I’m still numb from the side all the way down to my toe, to my feet.”

Keith needed monthly disability payments to carry him through the surgeries to correct his back so he can go back to work.

Robert Smith (Keith’s father): “And he’s a perfect example of a person born here that needs it and they are turning him down.

When Keith couldn’t get the disability he called us. It can take months, even years to get disability, but we were lucky.

The people we talked to at the Social Security Administration were able to make it happen in just six weeks.

Keith Smith: “I am just happy Help Me Howard got on the case and I wanted to thank you so much for helping me.”

Precious needed help from several people to avoid being killed.

Scott Davis: “This child is like a dog to me. I’ve had her for a decade.”

One afternoon precious bit a boy on the leg. Scott was told to quarantine her. He did. But then a hearing was held that Scott was not told about. A hearing filled with false information that the judge used to sign an order to seize Precious and kill her.

Lauren Peffer (Animal Right Attorney): “Then going and taking someones property without due process, without their side of the story. That should freak you out.”

Lauren appealed and a judge ruled Miami-Dade County had to return Precious. The county appealed again. The judge again ordered the county to return the dog. The county appealed again. Then called Lauren and said tell them to come get the dog.

Scott Davis: “Vindicated. Totally vindicated.”

Lauren Peffer: “When we got off camera, I dropped a tear.”

120 days after she was seized, Precious put her paws on Louise’s arm and would not let go. Scott and Louise had their dog back..

Scott Davis: “That’s right. You aren’t going anywhere. I love you too. You are home.”

Precious is home but the county is still appealing the judge’s order to release her. Even if win they wont be able to have Precious killed. She is safe.

A happy ending and hopefully if you have a problem, we can be a part of a happy ending for you as well.

A problem dogging you? Going is ruff? Unleash us to help you out.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

