He wrote a check from his own account. Then, when he tried to cash it, the bank said the money was gone. It wasn’t stolen, but where did his money go? He called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Stephen has a great attitude. Remarkable considering the hand life has dealt him.

Stephen Miller: “I was born with cerebral palsy.”

Today, Stephen takes care of himself and his brother Joseph, who is mentally challenged. And Joseph helps Stephen, as well.

Stephen Miller: “I’m glad he’s here. If he wasn’t here, it would be almost impossible.”

They get by on disability checks. But a few years ago, Stephen had $9,200 and got some strange advice.

Stephen Miller: “‘Well, put your money in the cashier’s check, and it’ll be safe. It’ll be good for seven years.'”

That was 2018. Stephen hid the cashier’s check and forgot about it. Then, his ceiling cracked. His wheelchair started to break down.

Stephen Miller: “The wheels need to be replaced.”

He had to borrow $3,500 to fix a plumbing problem and his floor buckled making it difficult for Stephen to get around his own house.

Stephen didn’t have the money to fix things, but he thought he got a break while looking through some drawers and found the $9,200 dollar cashier’s check. He headed to the bank

Stephen Miller: “‘Sorry, Mr. Miller, this is no payee file found.’ So, basically, the check is null and void.”

The bank told him to check the unclaimed funds website in Florida and in Ohio, where the bank is headquartered.

Stephen Miller: “You know, there’s like a million Stephen Millers and Stephen Michael Millers. It’s not there and it’s, like, a crushing feeling.”

Stephen and Joseph have so many repairs to make, but the $9,200 that would pay for most of it can’t be found.

Stephen Miller: “I reached out to Channel 7 and Help Me Howard, I’ve seen how you guys do your damndest to help people.”

If you forget about your money in a bank account, can it just disappear after a few years, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “Legally, it can’t disappear, but after a number of years, the bank no longer has to maintain the account. However, they do have to send the money to the state’s unclaimed fund account, where a record is created, so the owner of the money or their heirs can get it.”

I first contacted Chase. A bank spokesperson quickly responded writing, “We can confirm that the funds from the cashier’s check were “escheated” (reverted) to the state of Ohio.”

I contacted the Ohio Department of Commerce. They were nice enough to give me the name of a woman to personally help Stephen find his money.

Stephen Miller: “‘I need your social security number.’ She generated a claim and I had them notarized and I just sent them back to them on Friday.”

While he waits for the $9,200, Stephen got a fellow to temporarily patch his floor so he can get around, and hopefully, he will soon be able to pay for all the repairs after that call to Help Me Howard

Stephen Miller: “You guys are like my lifeboat, you know. I was sinking and about ready to drown.”

Great metaphor, Stephen, I might call you for some writing tips.

Now while the cashier’s check was good for seven years in Florida, Chase went by Ohio law, where it’s good for five years. Either way, Stephen will get his money.

And if you want to see if you have any forgotten money in Florida, or maybe a relative who has passed has money there, click here to find out.

A problem floored you? Want to patch things up? Check with us to help you cash in.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.