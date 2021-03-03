Money Causing Problems

(WSVN) - Money might solve some problems, but people with money will also tell you it can create a lot of new ones, and money is why one frustrated South Florida businessman called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

They say the rich have problems just like you and me.

In Reuben’s case, it’s true.

Reuben Ezekiel, businessman: “I just think this is a waste of time. I spent almost $6,000 in attorney bills already.”

Reuben owns a jewelry store, a restaurant, and in his spare time, he invests in real estate.

Reuben Ezekiel: “I actually mentioned to him that the house down the street was for sale seven doors down from me.”

Reuben had called a Realtor friend and said he wanted to buy the house.

Reuben Ezekiel: “I offered $2 million. He submitted the offer.”

The seller said no. He wanted $2.9 million for the Golden Beach property, so Reuben called his Realtor friend again.

Reuben Ezekiel: “I told him, ‘I’d like to offer $2.5 million,’ and he said he doesn’t want to waste his time. Ten people want to buy it at $2.8 million. At that point, the deal was dead.”

Reuben says since the Realtor didn’t want to take his new offer to the seller, and since the two men never agreed to a contract with each other, he called another Realtor.

Reuben Ezekiel: “Did great, got me a showing, and I ended up buying the house. I paid $2.7 million, plus there is about $100,000 in furniture, so the total price was $2.8 million.”

Reuben had planned to tear the canal front property down and build another house.

Then, COVID hit, prices soared, and he sold it for a million more than he paid, and then, his money problem appeared.

Reuben Ezekiel: “I get a lawsuit from Alex Goldstein — the original Realtor that made the $2 million offer with.”

Reuben didn’t understand why Goldstein was suing him.

Reuben Ezekiel: “Because he was out of the deal already. I had no buyer broker agreement with him, and I could move on to another Realtor I want.”

But, in his lawsuit, Goldstein claims he got the seller to agree to the $2.8 million price and told Reuben.

Goldstein then claims Reuben told him he was no longer interested in the property, and 10 hours later, signed a contract to buy the house.

Reuben Ezekiel: “He’s asking for $100,000 in commissions, which he doesn’t deserve because he didn’t even negotiate a price for me.”

Now, both sides have had to hire expensive lawyers. People with money fighting over money.

Reuben Ezekiel: “It’s not fair, but I’m going to end up counter suing him, and he’s going to end up paying all the attorney fees anyway. He will pay the fees at the end.”

Well, is the first Realtor entitled to the $100,000 commission, even though the two sides did not have a contract, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7 News Legal Expert: “Maybe, but it’s a tough road to collect for the Realtor. Because there was no exclusive buyer brokerage contract, the Realtor would be out of luck unless if he can prove he found the house, introduced the buyer and seller and then negotiated the deal, but since Reuben says he found the house and another Realtor negotiated the deal, it will be tough for the first Realtor to collect any fee at all.”

We emailed and called Alex Goldstein, the Realtor who is suing Reuben. We also emailed his attorney. Neither would respond to us.

Reuben Ezekiel: “That is my personality that if I want something I do go after it.”

Reuben wanted to buy that property and got it, and he thinks in this lawsuit, he will come out the winner also.

Reuben Ezekiel: “I just think it’s going to get dismissed.”

And most civil cases don’t make it to trial. Usually, people settle because the legal fees add up quickly, but rich people can afford the legal fees, so this may be a case of who blinks first and says, “Forget it.”

