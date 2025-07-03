(WSVN) - In South Florida, mold is a problem, and if you can’t get it removed, it can become dangerous. It got so bad for one woman, she had to move out. That’s when she turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Buying a home has been called the American Dream. At least it is in the beginning.

Tracy Pereira: “It was supposed to be my sanctuary, my home.”

Tracy filled her townhouse with wooden pieces of art that caught her eye.

Tracy Pereira: “My favorite is ‘Crazy Man Number Six’ over there.”

But now, one big problem.

Tracy Pereira: “The problem is, I have mold due to a leak.”

It began when water started pouring down from the apartment above Tracy.

Tracy Pereira: “The entire bathroom was so wet that a wood vanity that was anchored into the wall fell off the wall, breaking the toilet tank, sending all that water downstairs.”

The leak was apparently fixed, but left behind water damage in the upstairs bathroom.

The bedroom is so damp, Tracy says it caused the wooden ceiling fan to droop, mold in another bedroom, the water dripping from a rusty pipe stained her floors, and more damage downstairs.

Tracy Pereira: “I’ve just been so overwhelmed, and I just feel so defeated.”

Tracy says she contacted the property manager.

Tracy Pereira: “Started with phone calls. Constantly dismissed, put off.”

As time passed, Tracy noticed a change, in herself.

Tracy Pereira: “There’s not one moment of the day where I feel normal. There’s double vision, there’s dizziness.”

Tracy then hired a mold inspection company to check out her home.

Patrick Fraser: “What did they find?”

Tracy Pereira: “Mold. At least four different types of mold.”

Tracy says she sent that report to the association. When nothing was done, she had to rent an apartment to protect her health.

Tracy Pereira: “To pay out two different places? My life is totally different.”

Tracy doesn’t have insurance because her townhouse is paid for. But after an hour in her home, the mold even had an effect on us. Tight chest, coughing, in what used to be Tracy’s dream home.

Tracy Pereira: “I felt very defeated. I need help.”

Mold. Step in, Howard.

Howard Finkelstein: “First thing, stop the water leak, and that seems to have been done in Tracy’s case. Next, determine who is responsible. If it’s a neighbor or the association, and they fix the leak quickly, you have to take care of your damage. Now, if the leak is not fixed quickly, the neighbor or the association is responsible for your mold removal and any property damage.”

Instead of contacting the local property manager, I contacted the regional boss.

He said he was not aware of Tracy’s mold problem. He sent a company in that confirmed the mold and wanted to pay a different company $4,500 to take care of the problem.

Tracy said that was not enough, because that price wouldn’t cover all the work that needs to be done.

Tracy Pereira: “He wants to come out and cut out a moldy patch of a wall. If you don’t clean the mold and remediate it, it’s just absolutely pointless.”

We then did a three-way call with Tracy and the management company. Nothing could be worked out.

Tracy says she will now have to sue the association to get the work done the way she wants.

Tracy Pereira: “It’s devastating.”

Not what she expected when she bought her dream home.

Tracy Pereira: “It’s the exact opposite of everything it was for the last 14 years.”

We were able to help Tracy get things moving towards a solution, but it may take a judge to resolve this. We’ll keep an eye on this case for you and let you know what happens. And even if your place is paid for, you might want to get homeowner’s insurance to cover things like mold.

