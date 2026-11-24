A South Florida woman who lost her sister just a few years ago found herself unable to access mobile payment apps on her phone because the companies thought she was the one who had passed away. When she couldn’t sort it out, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Christina Rhau and her sisters are fraternal twins, not identical. But they always looked alike.

Christina Rhau: “I could be walking somewhere, and someone would be like, ‘Christine?’ or ‘Christina?!'”

Most of their lives, they were inseparable.

Christina Rhau: “I was the quiet and shy twin, and she was a very outgoing person; she had a lot of friends.”

They did nearly everything together until five years ago when Christine suddenly passed away.

Christina Rhau: “She coded, and she passed away.”

A lifetime of adventures became memories.

Christina Rhau: “I do extremely miss that our connection and our bond that we had.”

But the sisters didn’t just look alike. Their names were almost identical too.

Christina and Christine.

And that was the problem Christina was having.

Christina Rhau: “I feel like all of my information is crossing with her information.”

Two mobile payment apps she uses to save and spend money thought she was her sister.

Christina Rhau: “Unfortunately, your account is closed because you’re using a deceased person’s information.”

And she has been trying for two years to sort it out.

Christina Rhau: “My sister is deceased, but I’m not. She was like, ‘So what’s your name? I’m like, ‘Christina,’ and she asked, ‘What’s your sister’s name?’ And I’m like, ‘Christine.'”

Howard, losing your sister is hard enough. Now, she’s dealing with this. How can she prove to these companies who she is?!

Howard Finkelstein: “It sounds like someone mistakenly placed what’s called a ‘death tag’ on Christina’s credit file. Death tags are used to prevent fraud after someone dies, but if the death tag is placed on the wrong file, it can create problems. A copy of both sisters’ birth certificates, along with Christina’s sister’s death certificate, should get the problem fixed. If not, that’s why we’re here.”

We reached out to her financial companies and told them about the mix-up. Just a few days later, she was back in business.

Christina Rhau: “Both of my accounts are working.”

Nothing can bring her sister back, and Christina says she will always cherish that their names are similar.

Christina Rhau: “They apologized, and they reactivated my accounts. You guys are the best, thank you.”

And Howard says Christina should check in with the three credit bureaus as well as the Social Security Administration so this doesn’t happen to her again.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard; I’m Brandon Beyer. 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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