(WSVN) - His dog bit a boy on the leg who was riding a bike. No one disputes it, but what happened next has stunned the dog’s owner. A hearing he wasn’t told about, signed affidavits, he says are, not true, and it’s why he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Scott Davis and his wife live down in the Redlands. Beautiful, quiet.

But being remote has a drawback. It’s where people throw out their animals.

Scott Davis: “We have literally saved and found homes for and kept hundreds of animals.”

Many dogs, tortoises that have become the family pets, and ten years ago, a puppy was dumped on the road that Scott’s friends named.

Scott Davis: “She is just precious. Well, that’s what we call her.”

Then in February, Scott says something baffling happened. As he was bringing his boat onto the property, Scott let the 10-year-old Precious play near the canal.

A young boy came riding by on his bike.

Scott Davis: “He stuck his leg out. She bit him. I witnessed it. I saw it. I was right there, and it was quite shocking to me as well. I’ll admit it.”

The boy had one bite mark from the mouth of the dog.

Scott quickly picked up the boy, and when his parents, who had been 40 yards behind came up, Scott offered to pay their medical bill.

Miami-Dade Animal Services came out to inspect Precious.

Scott Davis: “He took some photos of her and told us that he would be demanding a 10-day quarantine period for her at the house.”

Since the county report said the investigation was completed, and it was the first time Precious had ever attacked anyone, Scott thought it was over.

Thirty days later, police officers surrounded his property.

Scott Davis: “And it was so ridiculous, Patrick, that I had neighbors calling me. One of my neighbors could not get by. There were so many police cars.”

Scott was surprised to find out the county had gone to court and gotten a judge to sign an order to confiscate Precious and they were given the right to euthanize the animal pending the outcome of the investigation.

Scott Davis: “This dog is like a child to me. I’ve had this dog for a decade.”

If the thought of Precious being killed over one mistake broke Scott’s heart, what was discovered after he hired noted animal advocate Lauren Peffer, stunned him.

Lauren Peffer: “We’ve got a government that’s conducting a shadow hearing with only one side of the evidence, hearsay evidence at that.”

Turns out, animal services had gone to court and gotten three separate orders, signed by two judges on three different days, backed by an affidavit signed by an officer swearing to the facts in the case.

Lauren Peffer: “Gary Boyette signed a verified complaint stating that there were two attacks and it’s not valid. Again, he wasn’t there. There are multiple bites in there. The child was bleeding and it kept biting after he did something like that. None of this is true.”

Scott says if he were allowed to attend the hearing, he could have corrected mistakes, like the mother of the boy who was bitten saying animal services told her Precious had bit another person a year ago. Not true, says Scott.

Scott Davis: “There’s never been a separate incident with her.”

But technically there are two cases against Precious because the bite case number was altered to create a new case number.

Was it an honest mistake or intentional?

Scott is suspicious.

Scott Davis: “There is something wrong here.”

Scott doesn’t know what’s going on. In fact, doesn’t even know if Precious is dead or alive..

Scott Davis: “Now refusing to allow me to see her, to know where she’s at.”

Scott says he just wants his dog back and will abide by any rules the county mandates.

So, Howard, you have looked at the case. Is the county allowed the right to do what they are doing?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “No. First of all, it’s terrible that this young boy got bit by the dog, but that doesn’t give the county the right to violate the law. There are a lot of strange events in this case, but the more glaring one is denying Scott the basic right to tell what he saw when the dog bit the boy.”

Animal services told me they don’t notify the dog owner of the court hearing to avoid the owner hiding the animal.

I asked for all their records in this case. I got a lot, but they said certain records are being withheld under Florida law.

I asked for proof Precious was still alive. I was told she was but the county would not show me a picture or video.

Then I was told, “Due to pending litigation, Animal Services has no further information to add.”

Lauren Peffer: “We had filed an emergency motion for the return of the animal based on the things that I just told you.”

As Scott walks past animal services, he wonders if Precious is even inside the building.

Scott Davis: “It’s devastating. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I have to win.”

Because if he doesn’t win, Precious dies.

Scott says he feels terrible for the boy. The family has made it clear they are going to sue Scott and he understands.

He just wants to get to court to get his dog back.

We will let you know what happens.

