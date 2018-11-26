Medical burn/cancer subjects thankful to HMH

(WSVN) - One person fought an insurance company while they were battling cancer. Another tried to remove burn scars from a horrible fire years ago. They both called Help Me Howard, and tonight Patrick Fraser has news about their conditions.

What a difference a year can make.

Bery de la Cruz, battled cancer: “I completed my chemotherapy treatments, and I’m back at work.”

When we met Bery de la Cruz a year ago, she had gotten terrible news.

Bery de la Cruz: “I was re-diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s scary because you don’t know what your future is, if you even have one.”

Sadly, Bery had battled a different form of cancer 14 years ago. But at least this time she had bought an insurance policy that would pay $45,000 to help cover her bills while she battled the disease.

Bery de la Cruz: “But I was denied.”

Bery called us and we went to work. Her insurance company changed their minds.

Bery de la Cruz: “They went ahead and honored the policy, and they granted the $45,000 benefit.”

With that hurdle out of the way, Bery tackled cancer.

Bery de la Cruz: “Since we last spoke, I had a bilateral mastectomy to remove all the cancer cells.”

Now, Bery waits.

Bery de la Cruz: “In December, they will repeat what is called a PET scan, and it’ll scan my entire body to make sure there is no evidence of tumor.”

A year of battling cancer, leaving her thankful to so many people.

Bery de la Cruz: “I want to say thank you to Help Me Howard and the entire Channel 7 News team for being an advocate for me. I’m so grateful to God for giving me life and health, and to my doctors and nurses who did such an amazing job.”

Jose had a different kind of medical issue…

Jose Bosquez, wanted burn scars removed: “My brother and I had burns. My younger sister actually died of smoke inhalation.”

When he was a child, Jose and his family were caught in an apartment fire. He was left with burn scars across his leg, back and arm.

Jose Bosquez: “You get teased at school. Everybody talks about going to the beach, things like that. That’s something I have avoided my whole life because of the scarring.”

Jose had volunteered to be in a research study to treat burn scars.

When that ended, he asked us to try to help him get further treatments since his insurance wouldn’t pay for it.

We went with him to see Dr. Jill Waibel.

Dr. Jill S. Waibel, Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute: “This is a fractional laser.”

Dr. Waibel is a highly respected physician who travels the world teaching other doctors about her laser treatments for burns. She offered to help Jose.

Dr. Jill S. Waibel: “So I think you’ll be excited when we do it.”

That was an understatement…

Jose Bosquez: “This is like a dream come true for me. All my life, I have been looking, waiting for this day. I am very very happy, and I see a change.”

The treatments by Dr. Waibel have started removing the burn scars, leaving a very thankful fellow.

Jose Bosquez: “All of this couldn’t have happened without Help Me Howard.”

But more importantly, of course…

Jose Bosquez: “I would like to thank Dr. Waibel and her staff. They have been very nice to me.”

Incredible that they would do that for Jose, and it’s a reminder that a skill you have that you use every day can make such a difference in someone else’s life. Meaning we can all help someone in some way.

