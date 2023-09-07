(WSVN) - She owns a dog mobile grooming business and took her van into a mechanics shop two years ago. Now, she can’t get her van back, even though she says she had paid in full. Why won’t the mechanic release her vehicle? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

It’s not good when someone says you’ve gone to the dogs … unless you’re Raquel.

Raquel Marsal: “Yes, I am blessed. It’s fantastic working with the dogs all day.”

Raquel owns Grooming Diva. She comes to you to take care of your pet.

Raquel Marsal: “I find it very fulfilling being with animals, because they have an unconditional love and trust.”

Raquel has four grooming vans. Well, I should say three, because one has been in the shop for … you ready for this?

Raquel Marsal: “It’s been almost two years. It’s not being fixed by a mechanic.”

For two years, the shop has had her van that went in for an air conditioning and engine repair.

The estimate?

Raquel Marsal: “It was around $6,000.”

Raquel has the receipts that she says showed she had paid nearly $11,000 for parts, but her van still sits in the shop.

Raquel Marsal: “I think it’s absolutely insane, and I keep asking for my van back.”

The owner refuses.

Raquel Marsal: “He says he doesn’t want to give me the van until it’s in working condition.”

The van is blocked by other vehicles, so Raquel can’t tow it away. She sent a certified letter demanding it be released. It was ignored.

She contacted the police.

Raquel Marsal: “We did. We went to the police to file a report, and nothing happened. We were told that it was a civil matter.”

And so her van, used to groom dogs, sits in here, day after day, year after year, even though Raquel has paid $11,000 for repairs that haven’t been made.

Raquel Marsal: “I want my van back, and I just want my money refunded to me.”

Patrick Fraser: “What am I missing? What’s going on?”

Raquel Marsal: “I wish I knew. I don’t understand why he won’t relinquish the van.”

Well, Howard, if a repair shop refuses to release your vehicle, is it criminal or civil?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “In reality, it’s probably not criminal, it’s civil. If you owe money, the mechanic can hold the vehicle until they are paid in full. But in this case, Raquel says she has paid, meaning the mechanic has to release the van. If he won’t, she has to get a judge to issue what is called a Writ of Replevin to give her the van back.”

I spoke to the owner of Prestige Car Service.

Mauricio Valdez said he had been in the hospital.

I said, “For two years?” He said for one year. He added the van had engine, battery and AC problems, and he couldn’t find employees to work.

He promised me he would have the van ready is a few weeks, and four weeks later, he dropped it off at Raquel’s house.

Raquel Marsal: “And you guys made it happen in four weeks what I couldn’t do in two years. It’s just amazing what you guys did for me.”

Raquel says the van’s engine doesn’t sound right, so they want another mechanic to check everything out before they put it back to work.

Raquel Marsal: “I am so glad we called Help Me Howard, because if not, we would still be locked in this battle for God knows how long.”

Nice to be able to help you get that van back, Raquel. And Raquel has used the same mechanic in the past and has been happy. It just didn’t work out this time.

Now, before you take your vehicle into a shop, do research, talk to people, to make sure they can get the parts and do good, timely work.

A problem dogging you? Feel like you’re barking up the wrong tree? Let us wrench it from you to see if we can crank up a solution.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.