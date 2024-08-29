(WSVN) - She is disabled and loves to check out books from the library online access. Then she was told she couldn’t do that anymore. It’s why she turned to Help me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Some people have an artistic talent. And some people have a lot of talent.

Batya Winnger: “There’s the clay is over there. This is my newest painting, it’s called ‘Waiting.’ Then there’s beading, there’s writing out there.”

No doubt Batya is skilled. What she doesn’t have is a favorite skill.

Batya Winnger: “I go through, like, phases. Sometimes I just do clay, then sometimes I’ll just do painting for a couple of weeks.”

And during it all, she has her books.

Batya Winnger: “I’ve been reading since I was really, really young, and I haven’t stopped. I love reading.”

Batya reads a book every day or two, for years going to the Broward County Library to pick them up, and then both her knees let her down.

Batya Winnger: “The pain is just horrendous, and I can be walking 10 steps fine, and the 11th step, it just goes out.”

Fortunately, her library card also allowed her to access books online.

Batya Winnger: “So I have been reading online from the library for months and months and months.”

Then one day, her card expired.

Batya Winnger: “So I called my library. Librarian says, ‘You have to come in to renew.’”

Batya tried to explain she couldn’t get to the library.

Batya Winnger: “’Wait a minute, I can’t. I’m in pain, I can’t walk.'”

Batya tried to just renew her online account. The system wouldn’t let her.

Batya Winnger: “It makes no sense. Well, especially since you can get a new card online, but you can’t renew a card. I don’t understand.”

After Batya’s knee replacement, she can go back to the library to renew her card, but that will be months from now.

Batya Winnger: “Oh, my gosh, it’s frustrating. I just want to cry. Please straighten this out. Please give us renewals online.”

Libraries are treasures, and Batya loves reading, but right now, Batya can’t get to her books. Legally, Howard, is there a way to open them?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes. By law, when you are disabled, permanently or temporarily, the library has to make reasonable accommodations to allow you to access the books. In this case, Batya has an all-access card, and you cannot convert that to an online card without human intervention. If this happens to you, ask to speak to a supervisor to straighten it out.”

I contacted the spokesman for the Broward County Library System and explained Batya’s problem. Stephen Grubb was great. They renewed Batya’s online access for a year.

Also, Stephen pointed out Broward has a books-by-mail program for disabled people or those who can’t come into the library, so they can get their favorite books mailed to them.

Batya Winnger: “Oh, my gosh, I can read again. Yay.”

Batya can once again add reading to her list of treasures, and after her knee replacement surgery, she has a new hobby in mind: pool.

Batya Winnger: “I just want to like, you know, kind of get the cue stick and bang the little balls around the table, see if they go in a hole.”

If she plays pool as well as she paints, watch out. Now, if you want a library card or online access to your libraries, plus how to get books mailed to you, click the links below. I’m a reading fanatic and love libraries, so go enjoy them.

Going through a rough chapter in your life? Ready to turn the page? Check us out, ’cause you can book it, we will try to help you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

More Information:

BROWARD LIBRARY

BROWARD BOOKS BY MAIL

MIAMI-DADE ONLINE ACCESS

MONROE COUNTY ONLINE BOOKS

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

