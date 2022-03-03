(WSVN) - Your pet. Bet you love them, whether it’s a cat, a dog or a bearded dragon. But if a pet sitter loses or even hurts them, what can you do about it? The answer may irritate you because of what the law says. It’s tonight’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Olivia grew up with animals, and when she left home to head to the University of Miami, she wanted a pet.

Olivia Goldenberg: “But I knew I wouldn’t have time as a pre-med [student] to take care of a dog or a cat, so I somehow decided to get a reptile.”

As a smart student, she did her research, decided on a bearded dragon and headed to the reptile store.

Olivia Goldenberg: “And I just fell in love with one of them.”

Olivia named her Lemon, and if you are watching these videos…

Olivia Goldenberg: “Is that a good treat? Yeah.”

You can see why she adores Lemon.

Olivia Goldenberg: “She loves – like you can tell, when we come home, she’s excited, and she would like literally sleep on me, like she would just sit on my chest. I never thought I would ever have such an emotional connection to a lizard.”

In December, when Olivia went home for Christmas, she took Lemon to the reptile store where she bought her.

Olivia Goldenberg: “They offer a service where they do babysitting.”

But when Olivia returned from the break to pick Lemon up, the lizard sitters could not find her.

Olivia Goldenberg: “Then I started to really freak out, ’cause I realized they have no idea where she is.”

Olivia says a store employee told her they must have given Lemon to another owner who came to pick up their bearded dragon that they were babysitting.

Olivia Goldenberg: “I contacted all the owners. I asked for photos of theirs to make sure there wasn’t a mix-up, and no one had a mix-up because everyone knows their baby.”

When friends used to come to Olivia’s apartment, they would draw pictures of Lemon. Those now hang on the wall.

Lemon is not here, but Olivia has not lost hope.

Olivia Goldenberg: “I just want to find her, and I’m trying to take it upon myself because they are not being helpful.”

Well, legally, what are your rights if a pet sitter loses your animal? Whether it’s a cat, a dog or a bearded dragon. Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “It will disappoint people to find out, the law doesn’t care how much you love your pet. If their negligence costs your pet its life, or they lost it like Lemon, they only have to pay for the original cost of the animal. They do not have to compensate for your pain and suffering.”

We spoke to the owner of the Miami Reptile Company.

He said he could not show his surveillance videos to see what happened to Lemon because he lost the password and got locked out.

He told us he was going to find someone to access the videos, but he never did that.

Olivia Goldenberg: “She has these bright orange eye lids with small white dots surround it.”

Olivia is hoping someone picked up the wrong bearded dragon from the reptile company and will return Lemon to her.

Olivia Goldenberg: “Yeah, it’s empty in here, and even the tank is gone, and it’s weird. It’s really weird.”

If you think you have picked up the wrong bearded dragon from the reptile store, let us know. We would love to reunite Lemon and Olivia.

And for those kind enough to ask how my skin cancer issue is going, on Tuesday I got the stitches out and was told everything is looking great, so hopefully I won't be uglier than I already am.

