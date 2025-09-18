(WSVN) - A South Florida veteran gets benefits for his service to his country, but now he fears losing those benefits over a code violation. So what’s going on? It’s why he turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Joseph was in the Marines, joining the fight in Afghanistan for America.

Joseph Truscello: “Yes, I would not change anything for the world, honestly. If I had to do it again, I would definitely do it again.”

When Joseph returned to South Florida, he used some of the skills he learned rappelling from helicopters and towers to start a tree business.

Joseph Truscello: “So we do tree trimming, tree removal, stump grinding.”

And to honor the men and women he served with in the military, the sergeant named his company Sergeant T’s Tree Service.

Joseph Truscello: “So that’s why I wanted it to be known that they have a local veteran business that they can count on to take care of things.”

Everything was great, till a neighbor complained that Joseph parked a couple of trucks in his backyard. Davie Code Enforcement cited him.

Joseph Tuscello: “They said that I cannot keep my business here unless I have an agricultural tax exemption.”

And that created problems.

In Afghanistan, Joseph was injured and was granted a veterans exemption, which lowers the property taxes on his house. To get the agriculture exemption, he would have to put a legitimate business, like a nursery, on his property and lose his veterans exemption on that part of the property.

Joseph Tuscello: “So I would have to basically forfeit my [Veterans Affairs] benefit for taxes to take on an agricultural exemption.”

It would be devastating for Joseph to give up his veterans exemption, because his property taxes would go from $325 to $10,000 a year.

Joseph Truscello: “It’s gonna hurt me to the point where I will not be able to afford to live here anymore and put the house up for sale.”

Joseph can’t afford to park his trucks at a warehouse, can’t afford to lose part of his veterans exemption, and is hoping for one thing.

Joseph Truscello: “If the town could make some kind of exception for me and my property, so that I can continue to live here.”

Well, Joseph successfully fought for his country, but how can he fight his way through government rules, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “First and foremost, Joseph has to protect his veterans exemption, and there are ways to do it and keep his trucks on his property. Two appear to be the best: Give Joseph a special permit to allow him to park his trucks behind his house. The city has never done it, but there’s a first time for everything. Also, Joseph told us he has a concrete slab in the backyard that was there when he bought the property. It’s big enough for his two trucks and equipment. If the concrete is up to code, he should be allowed to park his trucks there.”

I contacted Davie’s attorney, Allan Weinthal, who is also a veteran, and was a great help to Joseph and me, explaining what steps had to be taken.

Joseph Truscello: “I think the town of Davie is trying to work with me on this issue.”

Davie gave Joseph extensions to give him time to work through the situation. He tore down his fence and put in a new one to come up to code. He cleared the property behind his house, removing 200 yards of tree debris, revealing the concrete slab big enough to park the trucks. Joseph hopes the city accepts that solution.

Joseph Truscello: “That would be an ideal solution, I would say.”

If Davie approves the concrete, Joseph was told he would have to sod the remaining portion of his yard at a cost of $4,000. He doesn’t have that money now, but he finally has a path to save his house.

Joseph Truscello: “I really hope so, because this is like my livelihood. I don’t know what else I would do.”

We have been working with Joseph since February, and with Davie’s help, he’ll get through this and not be forced to sell his house.

Now, the expenses have been piling up for Joseph, and he still needs thousands to resod his property. Someone suggested a GoFundMe page. Joseph told me he didn’t want to do that. He’s proud. He’s a Marine.

