(WSVN) - Her license was going to be taken away because an anonymous tipster told the state she blacked out and caused an accident. Can you lose your license over an anonymous tip? It’s why we have Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

You probably don’t know Rosemarie, but odds are, if you have ever been in a store or a movie theater, you’ve seen her work.

Rosemarie Zimmerman, losing her license?: “And you see the big cardboard things, like for Disney, has the big cardboard display? I made all those. I made like 200 of those.”

Rosemarie is a merchandiser who creates displays. One requirement for her job is she has to be able to drive around a lot.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “I was driving for a long time.”

Then Rosemarie was in an accident.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “Dislocated my ankle and put six fractures in my foot.”

With smoke coming from her truck, a good Samaritan helped her get to a grassy area.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “And I fell asleep in the grass, so I don’t know if someone saw that and said, ‘Well, she blacked out.'”

Apparently so.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “I get a letter from the DMV saying that I had a blackout.”

According to the Division of Motor Vehicles, an anonymous person claimed Rosemarie blacked out, and that’s what caused the accident.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “They’re telling me they’re going to revoke my license.”

The flaw with the tipster? Rosemarie says she didn’t black out.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “I never in my life had a blackout.”

Rosemarie sent in the paperwork from the hospital where she was taken after the accident. A doctor wrote, “Patient did not lose consciousness and remembers how the accident occurred.”

Also…

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “It clearly states that I was alert and fine. They did a CT scan; everything was negative.”

That paperwork was not good enough. The state wanted Rosemarie to get examined again by a doctor to determine if she had a blackout before the accident. Rosemarie said doctors told her, “We can’t make that conclusion.”

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “How am I going to go to a doctor today and have him tell me that I didn’t have a blackout a year ago?”

Bottom line: Rosemarie might lose her license and a lot more over a claim she blacked out.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “Everything is in jeopardy. My driver’s license, my job. It would totally destroy me to lose my driver’s license.”

Well, Howard, can the state revoke Rosemarie’s license and not tell her who said she blacked out?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “The reason for the law makes sense. The state wants to make sure that people who suffer from a debilitating condition, like blackouts, are not behind the wheel of a car. To accomplish that, any person can report an incident, and not only is their identity kept a secret, they cannot be sued. It’s then up to the state to determine if the person has the condition, and if they had it, were treated and are safe to drive now.”

Not only can the DMV keep the name of the person who reported Rosemarie from her, a spokesperson said, because of privacy laws, they could not even discuss her case with us even though she didn’t mind.

The DMV then looked at Rosemarie’s paperwork, like the hospital report that said she did not black out, and concluded that was enough. Rosemarie will not have her driver’s license revoked.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “I am very excited.”

Howard Finkelstein: “If the state revokes your license for a condition they believe you have, and you think they are wrong, you can appeal the decision. You don’t have to go to Tallahassee to fight it. Your appeal is heard in your county. And one more thing: If you are notified the state might take your license, do not ignore that. Make sure you respond with the documentation to defend yourself.”

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “Then I can go and come as I please.”

Rosemarie did respond to the state. Because of that, and with a little support from Help Me Howard, she will not lose her license and have her life turned upside down.

Rosemarie Zimmerman: “Thank you, Help Me Howard.”

Glad we could help. And I thought this was interesting. A lot of reports to the DMV come from family members who can’t convince a loved one with a medical condition to stop driving, so they make a call to Tallahassee to get their license revoked, knowing their identity will be kept a secret.

