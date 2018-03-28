Lien on Property

(WSVN) - Having impact windows installed in your home can come with a big price tag. One family found a way to finance it, and they were excited until they found out the loan company put a lien on their home. Can they do that without telling them? The answer’s in tonight’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When Vidia and her husband bought their first home, you may know the feeling.

Vidia Foster, homeowner: “It’s wonderful, actually. My husband was saying, ‘Why didn’t we do this before?'”

Of course, if you own a home, you know there are always things you want to do. For Vidia, it was install impact resistant windows.

Vidia Foster: “It will be a good investment for a new home to protect your home, as well as to get our insurance down.”

Vidia found a window company that would do the job for $15,000. And they also told her about a business that would loan them the money for the windows.

Vidia Foster: “And if you qualify, they can refinance the windows for you, and you pay through your property taxes.”

Vidia liked that, but she was careful, because she had been told the lender could place a lien on the property to guarantee they got repaid.

Vidia talked to the window company salesperson about that.

Vidia Foster: “I’m not going to do it if a lien is placed on my property. She assured me, ‘No, it’s not going to happen.’ And based on her assurances, that is when I signed those documents.”

The financing papers were signed. The windows were installed.

The before-and-after pictures looked great, and then Vidia decided to refinance her home.

Vidia Foster: “Lower mortgage rate, paying lower, drop my mortgage payment.”

But her refinancing was turned down because, yes, there was a lien on her house from the company that loaned the money for the windows.

Vidia Foster: “I was thrown off. I didn’t even realize that had happened because I thought we had crossed that bridge, no lien.”

Vidia went back through the paperwork from the lender called Ygrene. In several places, the loan was called a special assessment, and then in paragraph six, it says, “The lien securing the obligation to pay the special assessment will be senior to all private liens.”

When Vidia signed the papers, she didn’t realize that meant a lien was being placed on her house. And so she then called the lender.

Vidia Foster: “The person told me they would have mentioned it when they would speak to me. No, no one mentioned anything about a lien.”

Vidia is now facing a lien on her house for the next 20 years, or until the window loan is paid off.

Vidia Foster: “Of course I was disappointed, blown away. I just couldn’t believe that. What I tried to prevent was actually happening.”

Well, Howard, are Vidia and her husband stuck with the lien?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “For the time being, yes, they are. But several people have claimed they didn’t understand what they were signing. Lawyers in California and Florida are suing this company, accusing them of what the law calls fraud in the inducement, meaning you were misled to sign. However, the case is still being fought in court, and the judge has not decided the claims.”

We called the window installation company, Florida Home Improvement Associates, to ask about their salesperson’s claim that there would be no lien on the house. They have not returned any of our calls.

We spoke to Ygrene, the finance company. A spokesman wrote, “There isn’t a history of complaints for this contractor.”

They added, “We recognize our financing structure is unique … and it’s why we take great care to advise our customer of the financing clearly.”

If there is any good news for Vidia, it’s learning she is not alone.

Vidia Foster: “I think there are a lot of people that don’t know there is a lien on their property.”

Now with a Fort Lauderdale attorney filing the class action lawsuit, Howard says, people like Vidia should be patient — and let a judge decide if the liens are proper. We will keep an eye on the lawsuit.

