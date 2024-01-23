(WSVN) - He paid to have a pool built and after it was finished, he got something he never expected. A lien on his property. What should he do? Turn to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When Samaroo starts to put his music videos together, he can’t wait to dance.

Samaroo Bhawan: “It’s called chutney music. We do, um, Bollywood remakes, uh, classical songs. It’s a wide variety. I love it. I love music more than myself.”

Something else that made Samaroo smile was a conservation he had with his wife.

Samaroo Bhawan: “We was just ‘I would like to have a pool.’ I’m like, ‘OK, let’s go forward with it.'”

They hired a pool company and made the payments as the work progressed.

Samaroo Bhawan: “At the time of excavation was $22,545.

Patrick Fraser: Cash?

Samaroo Bhawan: “I paid him cash.”

At Help Me Howard, we often hear from people who can’t get a contractor to finish the job.

Samaroo says in his case, he was persistent.

Samaroo Bhawan: “I kept nagging them almost every day. I’m on the phone, I’m texting, I’m e-mailing.”

After a year, he got his pool.

Patrick Fraser: Now, the pool looks beautiful.

Samaroo Bhawan: Yes, it does.

Samaroo expected a final bill of about $1,500 and then the envelope came from the pool company.

Samaroo Bhawan: “Then got in the mail in December. We got a lien on the property.”

FM Pools had placed this lien on Samaroo’s house demanding he pay them $17,178. Samaroo was stunned.

Samaroo Bhawan: “It really hit me hard. You know, you’ve got the money. What are you trying to do?'”

Samaroo did his math again to be sure he was right. Put together the date of the eight payments totally $94,602 and contacted the owner of the pool company.

Samaroo Bhawan: “Frank, saying I’m owing $19,000. Lenny saying $11,000. Then he comes back again. $7,000. They’re just pulling numbers out of the hat.”

For nearly a year, the lien was attached to his house. No move by the pool company to go to court to let a judge decide if Samaroo owed $17,000, and Samaroo thinks he knows why.

Patrick Fraser: “And you think he’s trying to aggravate you because you aggravated him?”

Samaroo Bhawan: “Yes. I truly believe that. Because of that, I nagging and being on them and nagging and being on them.

But the lien troubles Samaroo and aggravates him. So what can you do if a contractor slaps a lien on your property?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Don’t panic. the lien is simply a notice that the contractor feels they are owed money. If you disagree and have proof you paid, you can file a notice you are contesting the lien. They then have to sue you within 60 days and prove to a judge you owe the money. Another option is ignore the lien. After a year it expires, unless they bring you to court.”

I started contacting FM Pools every week or so. The owners wouldn’t return my calls, and during that time, the lien expired.

Finally, one owner, Lenny Cipolla spoke to me. I asked him for a list of the payments they received to compare to Samaroo’s list to find the confusion.

I didn’t get it but I got an email from Cipolla saying there is actually a few thousand dollars that is still owed. We have no problem to forgive the lien and the amount as long as they remove any reviews that they may have left or plan to leave.

Samaroo’s response.

Samaroo Bhawan: “I am not going to accept the offer. This has got to go all the way to the courts.”

Samaroo says by removing his posts about the company, he is admitting he owes the $17,000 and he says he does not.

Samaroo Bhawan: “I’m an old school guy. You know, if I’m wrong, I’ll stand and say I’m wrong, but I’m right. I’m going to stand up against them like a giant.”

And if Samaroo shows the judge his receipts, the case is probably over. That’s assuming the pool company even sues him. If they don’t, its already over.

