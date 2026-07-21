A South Florida couple is making a big difference in their community. They provide meals to their neighbors who otherwise might go without. But as their mission grows, it’s getting tough to keep up. So they called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Trimeka Young and her husband, Kareem Davis, are making it their life’s work to help other people.

Kareem Davis: “The people– they appreciate it so much because they don’t have anything.”

Through their organization, the Davis and Young Community Outreach Program — they feed and take care of as many people as they can in their Homestead neighborhood.

Kareem Davis: “We give out hot meals, farm share products, care products, hygiene products, basically essentials to get by in everyday life.”

When we met with them, just a few weeks ago, Kareem had cooked an entire meal to hand out.

Kareem Davis: “We have cabbage, we have veggie rice.”

There was cornbread and meatloaf, hot and fresh from the oven, packed into boxes, carried outside, then given away to a crowd of people who were lined up and waiting.

And they do this every week.

Kareem Davis: “Some people they get the food, and they’re like, ‘Oh man, you’re a blessing. I’ve been looking for something to eat all day. You’re right on time.'”

A few years ago, Kareem was homeless and on the other side of this line. He prayed for a second chance – and promised to return the favor if he got it.

Kareem Davis: “I told God, if he put me in a situation and he saved me, then I’d help save other people.”

With the help of his wife, they launched their organization.

Trimeka Young: “We’re making a big change in the community. People love what we’re doing, and they love the food that we cook. They love it.”

They love it so much, it’s now hard to keep up. Trimeka and Kareem need more food to give away and that’s when they called Help Me Howard.

Howard Finkelstein: “One of the best things a charitable organization can do is register with the federal government. This allows donations to become tax-deductible. Trimeka and Kareem have done this – they are officially recognized by the IRS. Also, this legal designation allows them to apply for grants.”

When we went back to see Trimeka and Kareem, it was summer and school was out. They were busy running their free child care program.

We were able to help them connect with local grocery stores, increasing the amount of food they can now give away, and Publix sent us with a gift card.

Brandon Beyer: Well, good news! You’re going to be able to keep it going a lot longer because they sent an additional thousand dollars.”

It’s enough money to provide hundreds of meals, allowing Trimeka and Kareem to keep helping their community.

Trimeka Young: “And we can continue to do what we gotta do for the kids as well, so thank you so much, Publix. We definitely appreciate this.”

If you’d like to help Trimeka and Kareem continue doing the work that they are doing, you’ll find their GoFundMe information below this story.

Hey, got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how you can find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7 News.

Organization GoFundMe Website

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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