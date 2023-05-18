(WSVN) - His dying mother wanted him to have her precious furniture, but when he moved it from California to South Florida, it arrived in pieces. If you have ever battled a mover, you know why he needed Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

On his Harley, with his ponytail and sleeveless T-shirt, Anthony looks like a rough, tough biker.

Anthony Beck: “Most bikers dress that way for shock value. They’re not bad people.”

The proof? Get Anthony back home talking about the last few months of his life.

Anthony Beck: “I’m sorry.”

Anthony had been living in California, taking care of his mother, whose health was failing, and who had made him promise to take care of something else she cared about.

Anthony Beck: “And this was my mother’s furniture she gave to me.”

Anthony packed up all his mother’s belongings and hired a mover.

Anthony Beck: “I paid them almost $6,000.”

He then returned to South Florida, rented an apartment and waited for the movers to bring his mother’s furniture.

It arrived three weeks after it was promised, and not in the shape it had left California.

Anthony Beck: “Everything was damaged. Everything was damaged. The bed was in splinters, couldn’t even be assembled. The only part of the bed that that I was able to save was the headboard.”

What wasn’t destroyed, looked like it had been hit with a buzzsaw. Holes in a cabinet, a dining room set carved up.

Anthony Beck: “All the chairs are rubbed on the top. They need to be refinished.”

Anthony had to throw away his mother’s soaking wet mattress, and when he contacted the moving company, he felt like they tossed out his complaint with a worthless promise.

Anthony Beck: “And they offered to pay me $756. I never got my check. They never sent it.”

That $756 won’t replace or repair everything, but it’s something, for furniture that means everything to Anthony.

Anthony Beck: “Of course it does. This was my mother’s furniture. It’s the last thing she gave to me before she went into the ALF.”

Well, Howard, legally, how can you protect yourself when you hire a mover?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Get a firm written estimate of the cost. Even though the mover should have insurance, it won’t cover everything, so get your own insurance in case your property is lost or damaged. If it’s a move from one state to another, make sure the mover is registered with the federal government, and of course, do research on the company before you give them a dime.”

We contacted the owner of the moving company.

He asked if we were seriously trying to collect $756 from him.

We said we were. He said ‘OK,’ and then he sent Anthony the money.

Anthony Beck: “Well, I got the check.”

Anthony got the $756 and he is convinced it would not have happened if he hadn’t ridden over to Help Me Howard.

Anthony Beck: “Absolutely not. I’ve been struggling with these people for a year, and they laugh at me on the phone, and you guys came through.”

We try to come through, Anthony.

Now, Howard mentioned what to do before you hire a mover.

If you still get ripped off, the links to file a complaint with the state or feds are under this Help Me Howard.

But those agencies move slower than a bad mover. Do your research before you hire someone to avoid the headaches.

Boxed into a corner? Unable to move out? Pack it up and ship it to us. See if we can unwrap a solution.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

Hiring a mover tips and where to file a complaint:

Interstate—State to State

Intrastate—Within State of Florida

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.