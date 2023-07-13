(WSVN) - She hired a man to install new blinds in her house in time for the holidays last year. Now she can’t get him to install them or return her money. What can you do to get a contractor to do the job? Call Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser is one option.

Gloria knows what hard, hard work is.

Gloria Love: “My father was a farmer, and he had a big farm. So we pick cotton and shake the peanuts.”

They say that kind of work makes you strong. It made Gloria want to leave the farm and head to the city.

Gloria Love: “I worked for Memorial for 31 years. That’s where I met, Mr. Love.”

The Loves come from big families, and when special events roll around, the gatherings are wonderful.

Gloria Love: “I enjoy them. I love having them come.”

To get ready for her family last Thanksgiving, Gloria wanted to spruce up her house.

Gloria Love: “One day, I just was in the bedroom, and I was just like, ‘Wow, they’re falling apart; it’s time to replace them.'”

She decided to replace the old blinds in three rooms and hired a guy who had done work for her sister.

Gloria Love: “Because he came so quickly, you know, and took the measurements and everything, says, ‘OK, Miss Love, we’ll have them both rooms ready for you by Thanksgiving.'”

Well, since it’s July, and Gloria is on Help Me Howard, you can guess the blinds were not installed in time to show off for her family’s Thanksgiving gathering.

Gloria Love: “He just didn’t keep his promise that he’s going to have them ready for me for the holidays. That’s what I was disappointed with.”

The contractor took her money, $697. Why didn’t he do the work for the past nine months? Gloria has no idea.

Gloria Love: “You don’t answer the phone, you don’t return a call. Nothing.”

Gloria can’t find him and is actually worried about him.

Gloria Love: “I hope that he’s maybe not sick or he died, or what happened? I don’t know.”

Let’s hope he’s not dead, but Gloria has lost hope of him doing his job.

Gloria Love: “You are not gonna do the drapes, you know, give me my deposit back.”

Gloria clearly deserves one of the other, but for a small job like this, legally, is there anything a customer can do?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “If you pay with a credit card, you might be able to get your money back by disputing the charge. Once you’ve paid in full with a check, like Gloria did, your hands are tied if the business won’t do the job. Therefore, in a case like this, Gloria’s only option is suing in small claims court or call Help Me Howard.”

We contacted the blinds business owner. He said he would install the blinds in two weeks.

We said Gloria had been waiting nine months and wanted it done now. He then said he didn’t have the money for the blinds.

Apparently, he found it. Two days later, Gloria got a call from him.

Gloria Love: “And I was happy, I was shocked, and if it hadn’t been for Help Me Howard, I don’t think, I would have ever got a call from him.”

Gloria was shocked when he came over, and even happier when her blinds were installed.

Gloria Love: “Thanks to Help Me Howard, I got them, and they look beautiful. Thank you, Help Me Howard, for all your help.”

Six hundred and ninety-seven dollars is not a lot to some people, but it was for Gloria, and the smile on her face when she showed us her new blinds is why we are so happy to help people.

And remember, don’t pay someone in full. Pay a down payment and then pay as the work is done.

Draped with a problem? Feel like shade is being thrown at you? Draw back the blinds and let us look to see if we can say curtains to your troubles.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

