So many problems begin with your signature. Signing a contract that binds you to a deal, so how can you protect yourself, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “Of course, you read the contract at your pace. Don’t be rushed, whether it’s to lease a car or a new roof, but where people get tricked, the salesman is telling you things the company will do for you. But those things are not in the contract, and when trouble comes, it will be your headache, so write those promises in the contract and get both sides to sign it.”

Hackers make lives miserable. A crook stole $720,000 from Blanca’s bank account. We helped get it back.

Another one stole Pearl’s Instagram link to her floral business. We were able to help her get that restored.

But Howard, how can you avoid those heartless hacks?

Howard Finkelstein: “When it comes to banking, anything involving financial assets or transferring money, make sure you have two-step verification to give you greater protection. It might be inconvenient to you, but it’s a big headache to hackers. And you can also install two-step verification on your social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter and others.”

If you live in a condo, you know too many condo commandos are ruining the lives of owners. How can you fight to defeat them?

Howard Finkelstein: “Of course, you have to go to the meetings to know what a board is doing before it’s too late, and remember, help is available. If the elevators keep breaking, contact the county; they can make the repairs happen. If a board is acting illegally, the state has a condo ombudsman that can provide help, and if you think the board is stealing your money, contact the police and the state attorney. But do something.”

What if you are a renter and are close to being homeless because you can’t afford the rent anymore?

Howard Finkelstein: “This is simply supply and demand. Rents will only come down if people won’t pay the high prices, but a quick solution? Dade and Broward have renter assistance programs that give you money to help pay the landlord. The links to apply for that are under this Help Me Howard story.”

One final question. We hear from so many people who get ripped off by crooked businesses that it makes you afraid to repair or fix something, so how can you know you are signing up with a good business?

Howard Finkelstein: “The strongest weapon consumers have is the reviews online. Talk to people who have done business with them, ask the companies for former customers and talk to them. Don’t give big deposits, only pay for the work that has been completed, don’t pay ahead of the work, and if all that fails, small claims court is your last resort.”

